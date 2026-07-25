WATCH: Tyla joins Shakira on stage, ‘Generations’ loses prime-time slot and SA stars dominate Netflix

Explore South Africa's lifestyle wrap, from television shake-ups involving 'Generations' and 'Uzalo' to pageantry success.

In this week’s Lifestyle Wrap, South Africa’s entertainment world delivered another busy week, from television shake-ups to global music moments and pageant success.

One of the biggest stories saw Generations: The Legacy lose its long-held 8pm slot on SABC1 after nearly three decades. From 27 July, Uzalo will move into the prime-time position, while Generations shifts to 8.30pm.

Picture: Facebook

SABC executives insist the change is simply a schedule adjustment between two of the broadcaster’s strongest-performing soapies, while Skeem Saam remains in its popular 7.30pm slot.

Former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina also remained in the headlines as her immigration case returned to the Cape Town Regional Court. Her legal team argued that she has made every effort to regularise her residency, with the matter postponed to 19 August.

In the Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala attempted murder trial, Tebogo Thobejane drew widespread attention after arriving at court in a striking blue outfit that quickly became a talking point on social media. The trial is expected to continue in stages until September.

The entertainment industry paid tribute to veteran actor Seputla Sebogodi, who passed away at the age of 63. Memorial services were held in Pretoria and Polokwane ahead of his funeral, celebrating a career that inspired generations of performers.

South African productions continue to make an impact internationally, with The Polygamist and 180 helping position the country among Netflix’s standout markets during the first half of 2026.

Bajabulise Thela was crowned Miss Universe South Africa 2026 at the Barnyard Theatre in Menlyn on Saturday, 18 July 2026. Picture: Instagram/@africanbeautyinternational by Tshifunga Mwevu and Djeha

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga celebrated a pageant victory after Bajabulise Thela claimed the Miss Universe South Africa 2026 crown on 18 July 2026.

Finally, Grammy-winning star Tyla thrilled fans by joining Shakira on stage during the Colombian superstar’s concert in Brooklyn, just days before the release of her highly anticipated second album, A–POP.

Those are some of the biggest lifestyle and entertainment stories making headlines this week.