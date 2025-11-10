Why Self-Defence Could Save Your Life

Being able to defend yourself or help someone else in a threatening situation is a skill that every South African should know - expert.

This is South Africa. Trouble hides in parking lots, side streets, shopping malls, and sometimes right next door or in your own driveway. This is why learning how to protect yourself is not about paranoia, but practicality.

Personal trainer, self-defence coach, and Jiu-Jitsu sensei Daniel Kelly said that knowing what to do when danger shows up can change everything.

“There’s crime everywhere,” he said. “You need to be able to defend yourself. Being able to do that gives you self-confidence, which carries through every part of your life.”

And it’s not just about posture or presence. It’s the knowledge that you’re capable of doing what’s necessary when faced with a threat.

But, Kelly said, it only works if it’s practised.

“If you attend one self-defence session, you probably won’t be able to use it,” he said.

“You have to train at least three times a week, so it becomes muscle memory.”

When you’re in a real-life situation, there’s no time to think. Your body must know what to do before your brain catches up.

Anyone can learn how to fight back, but some people could benefit more than others.

“It’s important for everyone,” he said, “also children. Self-defence helps kids who are being bullied to stand up for themselves. Once the bully realises they’re not an easy target, the dynamic changes.

“But schools need to support that; otherwise, the child who defends themselves ends up in trouble, and that defeats the purpose.”

He added that for women, especially, it’s about using technique and leverage because they don’t always have the same striking power as men.

“The goal is to get away quickly,” he said.

Defending yourself is not about aggression but control. “If someone pushes you and you break their arm, you become the aggressor,” he said.

“You must know when enough is enough. Discipline is part of it. You must read the situation.”

Self-defence must not be confused with traditional martial arts.

“Most martial arts have a grading system with hundreds of techniques,” Kelly said. “We strip away the complicated stuff and focus on what works. Short, simple, and straight to the point.”

The idea is not to look impressive with your moves, but to survive.

Kelly said that self-defence training is not about fitness levels or athletic ability either.

“You don’t have to be fit,” he said. “It helps if you need to run, but the techniques themselves aren’t exhausting. Anyone can learn them. It’s more about awareness, confidence, and repetition.”

And repetition is everything.

“Fear is what paralyses most people,” he said. “Some freeze when they get attacked. The only way to overcome that is through training and pressure testing. You must repeat the movements until they’re second nature. Otherwise, it’s just theory.”

Constant practice tends to build confidence. “It comes from knowing what you’re doing works,” Kelly said. “If people believe in themselves, they will act when it matters.”

Knowing when not to act is equally important.

“If someone pulls a weapon, the best thing to do is give them what they want. Your life isn’t replaceable. If it’s a matter of life or death, then you defend yourself. But a phone or a car can be replaced.”

There are also some big don’ts when faced with a threat.

“Never voluntarily go to the ground,” Kelly warned. “If there are multiple attackers, you’re totally trapped. We train for ground situations because they can happen, but you should avoid finding yourself in that situation.”

Awareness in public spaces is key.

“People have been attacked in malls, in parking lots, even in changing rooms,” he said. “Many of these incidents are weaponless, which is where self-defence comes in. But people also need to use their voices. Don’t be afraid to shout or draw attention. That can make the difference between getting away or not.”

Beyond the benefit of standing your ground, Kelly believes that self-defence can create stronger, more connected communities.

“Society needs to stop looking away,” he said. “People see someone in trouble and think it’s not their problem. But if more people were equipped with the right skills and confidence, they might step in to help.

“It’s not always about saving yourself. Sometimes it’s about saving someone else. If we start standing together and know how to protect ourselves and others,” Kelly said, “we can start changing the story.”

