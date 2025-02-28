No more waiting: GWM puts sticker price on Tank 300 Diesel

Line-up will again span two models and trim levels, taking the range to six derivatives after the conventional turbo-petrol and the self-charging HEV hybrid.

Diesel Tank 300 officially debuted this week as the long awaited alternative to the petrol and HEV. Images: Charl Bosch

Approved for South Africa in October last year, Great Wall Motors (GWM) officially disclosed pricing of the diesel-powered Tank 300 at its annual dealer awards prize giving in Sandton on Wednesday evening, 26 February.

Line-up growth

On sale within the coming weeks, the oil-burning model will follow the same derivative count as the conventional petrol and self-charging HEV hybrid, namely two models in Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury trim guises.

Shown at the event with a series of optional accessories, the diesel’s addition takes the Tank 300 range to six, though it now also becomes the base engine option and, in the case of the Super Luxury, the first model below R700 000.

Petrol, hybrid and now diesel

Shared with the P500 as well as the newly launched P300, the in-house developed 2.4-litre oil-burner, code-named GW4D24, develops 135kW/480Nm and mated to a ZF-sourced nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Badge confirms the presence of the 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine underneath the 300’s bonnet.

As with the petrol, drive, in the officially named Tank 300 2.4T, goes to all four wheels, with both trim grades being fitted with a low range transfer case, a chassis view transparent camera, the 360-degree Tank Turn system, crawl control and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

Spec sheet

While no specification details were revealed, expectations are that the diesel will mirror the comparative petrol’s list of features, which, on the Ultra Luxury, includes added drive modes of Eco, Sport, Mud and Sand versus the Super Luxury’s Standard, Snow and Expert.

Interior has not been changed, at first glance, from the normal petrol.

Furthering the spec sheet, both will be offered with the dual 12.3-inch infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a nine-speaker sound system, keyless entry, and push-button start.

As for the petrol, the diesel Super Luxury will likely get the following as well;

17-inch alloy wheels;

electronically locking rear differential;

panoramic sunroof;

Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

imitation leather upholstery;

ambient lighting;

electric front seats;

rain sense wipers;

seven airbags;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Rollover Intervention;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Keeping Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Lane Departure Warning;

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

Driver Attention Alert;

Collision Mitigation Braking;

Blind Sport Monitoring;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Front Collision Warning;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Rear Collision Warning;

Reverse Automatic Braking

For the Ultra Luxury, expect the diesel to offer a second diff-lock, 18-inch alloy wheels instead of 17s, Nappa leather seats with front passenger heating, ventilation and massaging functions, and a nine-speaker Infinity sound system.

Also included are;

one-touch all-around electric windows;

expanded ambient lighting;

electronic rearview mirror;

heated steering wheel;

wireless smartphone charger

Colours and price

On the colour front, the displayed model came finished in white; however, expect the rest of the colour palette to apply, namely grey, black, orange and Mars Red.

Displayed model sported a number of factory-approved optional accessories.

Included in the Tank 300 2.4T’s sticker price is the seven-year/200 000 km warranty and seven-year/75 000 km service plan.

Tank 300 2.4T Super Luxury – R699 900

Tank 300 2.4T Ultra Luxury – R739 900

Tank 300 2.0T Super Luxury – R725 950

Tank 300 2.0T Ultra Luxury – R775 950

Tank 300 HEV Super Luxury – R851 950

Tank 300 HEV Ultra Luxury – R925 000

