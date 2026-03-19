First ‘electric 3 Series’ revealed as BMW officially unwraps new i3

i3 has been approved for South Africa and will become available in the first quarter of 2027.
Its power outputs, and launch date, revealed earlier this month, BMW officially removed the wraps the reinvented i3 at its homebase of Munich on Wednesday (18 March).
‘Electric 3 Series
The second Neue Klasse model after the new iX3, the i3 effectively becomes the electric version of the 3 Series, but for the moment, only as a sedan.
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At the same time, it also represents a radical departure from the original i3, which ended production six years ago as a city-bound hatch.
Part of the dual-platform strategy first mentioned in 2023, which will see the next 3 Series remain a combustion model, the i3 also rides on a platform not shared with the iX3.
In addition, the 3 Series will keep the CLAR platform, whereas the underpinnings of the i3 weren’t fully disclosed.
Dimensions
Reportedly also set to replace the i4, the internally named NA0 i3 has dimensions of 4 760 mm in length, a wheelbase of 2 898 mm, height of 1 481 mm and width of 1 864 mm.
By comparison, its 3 Series equivalent has an overall length of 4 714 mm, a wheelbase of 2 851 mm, height of 1 440 mm and width of 2 068 mm.
Heart of Joy
Offered, initially, as a solitary derivative, the 50 xDrive, the 800-volt architecture incorporates BMW’s sixth generation eDrive technology, and what it calls the Heart of Joy control system.
Consisting of a series of supercomputers, the system controls not only the brakes but also the powertrain, dynamics and select steering functions.
As well as the energy recuperation system, the system, according to BMW, “[reacts] ten times faster than with previous systems”.
iX3 influence
Styled to resemble the iX3 as part of the Neue Klasse appearance, the i3 xDrive 50 appears suitably compact, with a short rear overhang and bootlid.
Called a 2.5 box design by BMW instead of a traditional three-box, sedan the i3 rides on 21-inch alloy wheels, and debuts a new colour option called M Le Castellet Blue Metallic named after the Le Castellet or Paul Ricard circuit in France.
Neue Klasse interior
Inside, the iX3 touches, and of the concept Vision Neue Klasse, continues in the design of the steering wheel and the Panoramic iDrive which displays the various readouts underneath the windscreen from A-pillar to A-pillar.
This means the loss of the traditional dashboard, however, a Head-Up Display can still be selected as an option.
As with the iX3, the V-shaped centre console remains, as does the 17.9-inch infotainment system with the Operation X operating system.
Dual-motor punch
Already revealed, propulsion comes from a dual-motor electric system, which, as per its name, makes the i3 all-wheel drive.
Despite details of the battery pack still being under wraps, power and torque figures amount to 345kW/645Nm.
Although no performance figures were announced BMW did confirm a range of 900 km and DC charging up to 400 kW. Furthering the latter is a claimed range of 400 km after 10 minutes.
Not made any mention of is the rumoured quad-motor 1 000 kW “i3 M” due to arrive next year.
Coming to South Africa
Entering production in August at the Munich plant, the i3, as the iX3, will come to South Africa, but only from the first quarter of 2027.
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