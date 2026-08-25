Now official: Mitsubishi confirms revived Pajero reveal date

The first all-new generation Pajero in nearly two decades will have a different suspension and true off-road hardware to go with its Triton bakkie platform.

Mitsubishi has confirmed speculative reports by announcing 2 September as the global reveal date for the all-new, revived Pajero.

Long wait

Originally rumoured as being planned for the Tokyo Mobility Show in October, the brand confirmed in a teaser image on its Japanese website that the wraps will come off in just over two weeks from now as the first new generation Pajero in 20 years.

Last generation Pajero lasted from 2006 to 2021. Picture: Mitsubishi UK

Replacing the fourth generation that lasted from 2006 to 2021, the fifth generation Pajero will represent the biggest change in the nameplate’s 44-year history.

What to expect?

Reportedly seen, in full production spec, by select owners in Japan at the end of May, the newcomer will ride on the same platform as the Triton, but with a suspension tuned specifically for it and not offered on any other Mitsubishi product.

It will also receive the latest Super All Wheel Control or S-AWC system, a low range transfer case and more than likely, the SuperSelect-II shift-on-the-fly part-time four-wheel drive system.

The so-called off-road gauges, this time in a digitised form and called the Multi Meter, returns, most likely within the infotainment display. Picture: Mitsubishi

However, and unlike each generation that has gone before it, a three-door short wheelbase bodystyle is not expected to be offered alongside the five-door long wheelbase, which will thus become the sole option.

Reported at the release of the original teaser image in May has having “outstanding off-road capability”, the Pajero will see the return of the Multi Meter display comprising an inclinometer, outside temperature display, roll angle and pitch angle.

Triton power?

Famously situated on top of the dashboard in the first two generations, the new digital set of gauges will most likely sit within the infotainment display, of which no details are known.

The same applies to the choice of engines, though expectations point to it being powered by the bi-turbo 2.4-litre 4N16 diesel engine as the Triton.

An additional option, in markets where petrol engines are favoured, is the 2.4-litre plug-in hybrid from the Outlander PHEV in place of the previous 3.0 and 3.8-litre V6 petrol options.

Approval awaited

A Mitsubishi devised model with no input from alliance partner Nissan as long believed, the Pajero is still to be confirmed for South Africa, despite already having been approved for its other well-known market stronghold of Australia.

Should an announcement be made, expect this to only take place after the wraps come off on 2 September, or in 2027.