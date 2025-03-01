PODCAST: All-new Nissan Navara faces tough task in bakkie race

New generation shares platform with Mitsubishi Triton and is expected to go on sale in 2026.

The current Nissan Navara has been around for 11 years. Picture: Nissan

According to reports out of Australia, the all-new Nissan Navara is likely to make its debut before the end of the year with sales commencing next year.

The new generation Nissan Nevara shares a platform with the new Mitsubishi Triton that was introduced last year.

The current D23 Nissan Navara is built in Rosslyn and 11 years old.

Nissan Navara makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of the Pitstop podcast, The Citizen Motoring discusses the platform-sharing between the Triton and Navara. And looks at the where the Nissan bakkie fits in the current bakkie climate.

Once one of Mzansi’s most sought-after bakkies, the Nissan Navara’s sales have been on a slippery slope for a while. In January, it was only the sixth best-selling local bakkie behind the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Mahindra Pik Up and Land Cruiser PU.

Nissan last year increased the Navara’s line-up to all of 14 models, but this move has done little for its fortunes.

Similar to the Ranger sharing a platform with the VW Amarok, the all-new Nissan Navara will feature similar hardware to that of the Mitsubishi Triton. One of the major changes this will bring about is the current 2.3 and 2.5-litre diesel engine being replaced by the Mitsubishi 2.4-litre oil-burner.

Three engine options

This Mitsubishi mill in single turbo guise is offered in two states of tune, 110kW/330Nm and 135kW/430Nm. A twin turbo version makes 150kW/470Nm. The latter is yet to be introduced on the Triton in South Africa.

Another change will be to return to rear leaf spring suspension instead of the current coil springs.

Nissan has promised that the new Navara won’t simply be a rebadged Triton.

“We’re going to make a lot of changes to the product to make sure it’s in line with Nissan’s expectations. Yes, we have a relationship [with Mitsubishi]. But that relationship could be effectively with any supplier,” Andrew Humberstone, Nissan Oceana Managing Director, told drive.com.au.

What is still unclear is whether the plant in Rosslyn will continue to build the new Nissan Navara.