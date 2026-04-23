Audi A1 Sportback S line introduced to model range

This new variant starts from just R549 900, offering stronger value while maintaining the quality expected of an Audi.

The Audi A1 remains one of Audi South Africa’s top-selling models, reflecting strong demand in the compact segment and its importance within the local portfolio.

With the introduction of the S line derivative, Audi is building on this momentum by expanding the A1 offering and enhancing the S line proposition with a more compelling balance of specification and price while maintaining a clear progression across the line-up.

Continued refinement

As the Audi A1 approaches the final phase of its lifecycle, the introduction of the S line derivative ensures the range is supported through this stage with a well-balanced offering.

This addition forms part of Audi South Africa’s portfolio lifecycle strategy, which sees model ranges continuously refined to align with customer expectations and market dynamics.

“The Audi A1 remains one of our top-selling models in the local market and maintaining that momentum is a key focus for us,” says Markus Schuster, head of Audi South Africa.

“With the S line derivative, we are responding to this demand by strengthening the value proposition within the range, while continuing to offer the S line design and features our customers value.”

The Audi A1 remains one of Audi South Africa’s top-selling models. Picture: Supplied

Three model derivatives on offer

The Audi A1 Sportback range is now structured across three trim levels, each offering a distinct combination of design, technology and comfort.

Advanced – R530 900

The Advanced model establishes the foundation of the range, focusing on essential digital features and everyday usability. It includes:

Audi virtual cockpit;

smartphone interface;

Audi sound system;

17-inch alloy wheels;

basic LED headlights; and

cloth seat upholstery.

S line – R549 000

Positioned at the centre of the range, the S line introduces a more dynamic design expression alongside enhanced lighting and comfort features. Highlights include:

Sport seats in cloth upholstery;

full LED headlights with rear lights;

auto-dimming interior rearview mirror; and

unique 17-inch wheel design.

Black Edition – R593 390

At the top of the range, the Black Edition emphasises visual distinction and added convenience. It features:

Black styling package;

full LED headlights;

park assist;

sport seats in cloth upholstery; and

auto-dimming mirror.

The Audi A1 Sportback range is available through Audi South Africa’s nationwide dealer network. Like all Audi models, the Audi A1 range is sold with a five-year/100 000km Audi Freeway Plan comprehensive service and maintenance plan as standard.