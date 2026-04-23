New Mazda2 offers better value proposition than ever before

The 2026 Mazda2 remains powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, that also produces 85kW at 6 000rpm and 148Nm of torque at 4 000rpm.
Building on a long-established reputation, the new Mazda2 will enhance your everyday driving experience with thoughtful feature upgrades across the line-up.
A key highlight of these updates is a more comprehensively equipped Active edition. Features previously associated with higher derivatives are now available from the entry edition, including a 7-inch display with MZD Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The refreshed look is further expressed through 15-inch 2-tone steel wheels, yellow front and rear grille accents and a coloured interior panel finish that gives the model a more distinctive character.
Power remains the same
The 2026 Mazda2 remains powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, that also produces 85kW at 6 000rpm and 148Nm of torque at 4 000rpm, while you have the option of a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.
Three derivatives on offer
1.5 Active MT: The entry point to the range now offers:
- Enhanced infotainment and connectivity;
- 15-inch 2-tone steel wheels;
- Yellow front and rear grille accents;
- Coloured interior panel; and
- Power fold mirrors.
1.5 Dynamic AT: Builds on the Active edition with:
- 15-inch Silver Metallic alloy wheels;
- Six-speed automatic transmission;
- Airbag suite including side and curtain airbags; and
- Leather-wrapped steering elements.
It also carries forward features such as:
- Cruise control;
- Auto-dimming rear-view mirror; and
- A shark fin antenna.
1.5 Individual AT: At the top of the range, this derivative adds:
- Smart keyless entry;
- Automatic climate control;
- Reverse camera;
- Rear parking sensors;
- Auto paddle transmission switches;
- Auto-fold mirrors;
- Wireless charging (Qi)
- Head-Up display (HUD);
- 16-inch machined alloy wheels; and
- A black-and-red interior treatment.
Across the range, standard safety and convenience features also include:
- ABS with EBD and EBA;
- ISOFIX child-seat anchors;
- Dual front airbags;
- LED headlamps;
- Push start ignition;
- Power windows (front & rear);
- Adjustable steering; and
- Electronic stability control.
Pricing
- 1.5 Active Edition MT – R336 000
- 1.5 Dynamic Edition AT – R371 300
- 1.5 Individual Edition AT – R417 300
In keeping with Mazda Southern Africa’s ownership promise, all Mazda2 models are backed by a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, a three-year service plan, and also five years of roadside assistance.
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