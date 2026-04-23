New Mazda2 offers better value proposition than ever before

The 2026 Mazda2 remains powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, that also produces 85kW at 6 000rpm and 148Nm of torque at 4 000rpm.

Building on a long-established reputation, the new Mazda2 will enhance your everyday driving experience with thoughtful feature upgrades across the line-up.

A key highlight of these updates is a more comprehensively equipped Active edition. Features previously associated with higher derivatives are now available from the entry edition, including a 7-inch display with MZD Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The refreshed look is further expressed through 15-inch 2-tone steel wheels, yellow front and rear grille accents and a coloured interior panel finish that gives the model a more distinctive character.

Power remains the same

The 2026 Mazda2 remains powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, that also produces 85kW at 6 000rpm and 148Nm of torque at 4 000rpm, while you have the option of a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Driver modes are available for sporty driving. Picture: Supplied

Three derivatives on offer

1.5 Active MT: The entry point to the range now offers:

Enhanced infotainment and connectivity;

15-inch 2-tone steel wheels;

Yellow front and rear grille accents;

Coloured interior panel; and

Power fold mirrors.

1.5 Dynamic AT: Builds on the Active edition with:

15-inch Silver Metallic alloy wheels;

Six-speed automatic transmission;

Airbag suite including side and curtain airbags; and

Leather-wrapped steering elements.

It also carries forward features such as:

Cruise control;

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror; and

A shark fin antenna.

1.5 Individual AT: At the top of the range, this derivative adds:

Smart keyless entry;

Automatic climate control;

Reverse camera;

Rear parking sensors;

Auto paddle transmission switches;

Auto-fold mirrors;

Wireless charging (Qi)

Head-Up display (HUD);

16-inch machined alloy wheels; and

A black-and-red interior treatment.

Across the range, standard safety and convenience features also include:

ABS with EBD and EBA;

ISOFIX child-seat anchors;

Dual front airbags;

LED headlamps;

Push start ignition;

Power windows (front & rear);

Adjustable steering; and

Electronic stability control.

A five-speed and six-speed auto transmission is available. Picture: Supplied

Pricing

1.5 Active Edition MT – R336 000

1.5 Dynamic Edition AT – R371 300

1.5 Individual Edition AT – R417 300

In keeping with Mazda Southern Africa’s ownership promise, all Mazda2 models are backed by a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, a three-year service plan, and also five years of roadside assistance.