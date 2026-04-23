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New Mazda2 offers better value proposition than ever before

Picture of Mark Jones

Compiled by Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

5 minute read

23 April 2026

07:00 am

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The 2026 Mazda2 remains powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, that also produces 85kW at 6 000rpm and 148Nm of torque at 4 000rpm.

Mazda2

The Mazda2 shatters the preconception that a car’s value is proportionate to its size. Picture: Supplied

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Building on a long-established reputation, the new Mazda2 will enhance your everyday driving experience with thoughtful feature upgrades across the line-up.

A key highlight of these updates is a more comprehensively equipped Active edition. Features previously associated with higher derivatives are now available from the entry edition, including a 7-inch display with MZD Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The refreshed look is further expressed through 15-inch 2-tone steel wheels, yellow front and rear grille accents and a coloured interior panel finish that gives the model a more distinctive character.

Power remains the same

The 2026 Mazda2 remains powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, that also produces 85kW at 6 000rpm and 148Nm of torque at 4 000rpm, while you have the option of a five-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Mazda2
Driver modes are available for sporty driving. Picture: Supplied

Three derivatives on offer

1.5 Active MT: The entry point to the range now offers:

  • Enhanced infotainment and connectivity;
  • 15-inch 2-tone steel wheels;
  • Yellow front and rear grille accents;
  • Coloured interior panel; and
  • Power fold mirrors.

1.5 Dynamic AT: Builds on the Active edition with:

  • 15-inch Silver Metallic alloy wheels;
  • Six-speed automatic transmission;
  • Airbag suite including side and curtain airbags; and
  • Leather-wrapped steering elements.

It also carries forward features such as:

  • Cruise control;
  • Auto-dimming rear-view mirror; and
  • A shark fin antenna.

1.5 Individual AT: At the top of the range, this derivative adds:

  • Smart keyless entry;
  • Automatic climate control;
  • Reverse camera;
  • Rear parking sensors;
  • Auto paddle transmission switches;
  • Auto-fold mirrors;
  • Wireless charging (Qi)
  • Head-Up display (HUD);
  • 16-inch machined alloy wheels; and
  • A black-and-red interior treatment.

Across the range, standard safety and convenience features also include:

  • ABS with EBD and EBA;
  • ISOFIX child-seat anchors;
  • Dual front airbags;
  • LED headlamps;
  • Push start ignition;
  • Power windows (front & rear);
  • Adjustable steering; and
  • Electronic stability control.
Mazda2
A five-speed and six-speed auto transmission is available. Picture: Supplied

Pricing

  • 1.5 Active Edition MT – R336 000
  • 1.5 Dynamic Edition AT – R371 300
  • 1.5 Individual Edition AT – R417 300

In keeping with Mazda Southern Africa’s ownership promise, all Mazda2 models are backed by a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, a three-year service plan, and also five years of roadside assistance.

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