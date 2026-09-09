Revived Audi A2 revealed as Four Rings’ most efficient model ever

For the time being, the A2 e-tron, as with the original, hasn't been confirmed for South Africa.

Its return after 21 years confirmed in March, Audi has officially removed the wraps from the all-new A2 as its new entry-level electric vehicle.

New aerodynamically record holder

The joint replacement for the A1 and Q2, the A2’s return not only comes with an EV-only powertrain, but an exterior design inspired by the original Audi claims makes it its the most aerodynamically efficient model ever made.

Billed as more of a crossover than the hatchback original that lasted from 1999 to 2005, the A2, officially called the A2 e-tron, uses the same MEB platform as the Volkswagen ID. Polo and ID. Cross, though, dimensional details were disclosed.

Ingolstadt did, however, confirmed 396-litres, which increases to 1 336-litres with the rear seats folded down. An additional 13-litres can be stored underneath the bonnet.

Aero aids

Riding on alloy wheels between 18 and 20-inches, the A2 e-tron’s claimed drag coefficient of 0.24, compared to the original 0.25, doesn’t stop solely as its coupe-styled design.

Along with a sealed underbody and active grille shutter, it also uses a model specific suspension in either comfort or sport-tuned forms, with higher-end versions receiving adaptive dampers as part of the optional efficiency package.

A2 e-tron has a drag coefficient of 0.24. Picture: Audi

According to Audi, the fitting of the latter results in a claimed electric consumption of 12.8-kWh/100 km which, when calculated on a combustion engine cycle, amounts to 1.3 L/100 km.

This makes it more efficient than the A2 3L, whose combination of aero and mechanical tweaks and a specifically tuned three-cylinder 1.2 TDI engine set a new fuel consumption record of three-litres per 100 km in 2001.

A further hallmark is the A2’s efficiency claims are the unique aero wheels and the lack of traditional door handles replaced by clip-up-type latches with sensors integrated into the B and C-pillars.

EV and rear-wheel drive

As revealed last month, the A2 e-tron has a choice of three battery packs and four power outputs, but as with the original, without the option of the quattro all-wheel drive. Instead, power now goes to the rear wheels instead of its predecessor’s front.

Starting the range, the base A2 e-tron uses a 52-kWh battery that makes 125kW/350Nm. The result is 0-100 km/h in 8.8 seconds, a claimed range of 423 km and DC charging support up to 100 kW, which will require a 24 minute from 10-80%.

With the bigger 61-kWh battery in place, the A2 e-tron develops 140kW/350Nm, which allows it to get from 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds.

Able to do 515 km, the 61-kWh battery supports DC charging up to 105 kW, which will require a waiting time of 26 minutes.

Upping the ante further, the 84-kWh battery delivers 170kW/350Nm, enough for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of seven seconds and a range of 646 km.

DC charging support stands out at 183 kW, while the claimed waiting time from 10-80% is 29 minutes. Across all of the mentioned models, the top speed has been limited to 160 km/h.

In its flagship guise, the 84-kWh battery has been retuned along with the inclusion of a more powerful electric motor to produce 240kW/545Nm.

As well as a top speed of 200 km/h, it will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and do 630 km on a single charge. The waiting time and DC charging support is identical to that of its lesser powered sibling.

As part of the Audi Dynamic Select system, four modes are standard; Efficiency, Comfort, Balanced and Dynamic, as well as three positions for the regenerative braking using the paddle shifters fixed to the steering wheel.

Inside

Inside, the interior mirrors that of Audi’s latest combustion engine models as the curved 11.9-inch digital instrument and 12.8-inch MMI infotainment system have both been retained.

New, though, is the raised centre console, materials and trim made almost entirely out of recycled plastic bottles, an optional panoramic glass roof and a steering column-mounted selector lever.

Interior has been changed slightly from Audi’s current combustion engine products. Picture: Audi

While the steering wheel is familiar “present-day” Audi, the column itself has the same twin-stalk design as the Q3 and Q5, with the upper section of the centre console containing the wireless smartphone charging pad.

As an option, three sound systems can be selected from; the standard seven-speaker, a 220-watt eight-speaker or the 14-speaker, 660-watt Sonos audio.

Not for us yet

Going on-sale in Germany from December, pricing for the A2 e-tron in base form starts at €38 200, which amounts to R710 015 when directly converted and without taxes.

So far, though, Audi South Africa has not yet approved the A2 for the local market as the replacement for the A1 and Q2.