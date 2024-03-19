Mercedes-AMG drops GT’s cylinder to four with new AMG GT 43

Mild-hybrid powerunit derived from the A45 S still allows the GT 43 to get from 0-100 km/h in under five seconds.

Subtle changes outside differ the AMG GT 43 from the V8 versions. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Initially unveiled solely with a V8 engine at its global launch last year, Mercedes-AMG has now introduced a new entry-level variant of the AMG GT powered by the same four-cylinder engine as the SL.

Electrified four

Positioned below the AMG GT 55, the new GT 43 not only drops four-cylinders, but the drive wheel count to two as power now goes to the rear wheels only.

Utilising the M139 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that also powers the A45 S, the setup also involves the 48-volt mild-hybrid EQ Boost system that adds 10kW/150Nm for short bursts.

Without the electric hardware though, the mill, complete with the exhaust gas driven electric turbocharger, produces the same 310kW/500Nm as in the A45 S, which represents an uptake of 20kW/20Nm over the SL 43, whose configuration lacks the mild-hybrid system.

Its power output being 10 kW more than the AMG C43, with torque remaining as is, the AMG GT 43 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and hit a top speed of 280 km/h. The sole transmission option is the 9G MCT with Sport and Sport+ modes.

Outside and underneath

Distinguished from its V8 brethren by different a lower air intake without the side air inlets, different alloy wheels ranging from 19 to 21-inches, and oval exhaust outlets, the AMG GT 43 also loses the fixed rear spoiler for an flush item, while gaining a Turbo Electrified badge on the front wings.

As an option, buyers can still opt for the AMG Night Package or the AMG Chrome Package, although the AMG Carbon pack remains bespoke to the pair of V8s.

Underneath, the specific changes involves the AMG Ride Control dampers being relegated to the options list along with the rear axle steering system, while Active Roll Stabilisation system falls away completely.

Most prominent change at the rear are oval exhaust outlets. Image: Mercedes-AMG

Fitted with the standard AMG optimised steel springs, aluminium shock absorbers, coil springs at the rear and forged aluminium constructed suspension arms and steering knuckles, the AMG GT 43 carries over the AMG Dynamic Select system with five modes; Comfort, Smooth, Sport, Sport+ and Individual plus the standard carbon composite AMG brakes

Opting for the Dynamic Plus Package sees the inclusion of the AMG locking rear differential, dynamic engine mounts, a carbon rear wing and yellow painted brake calipers.

As for the brake themselves, the composite stoppers consist of a ventilated six-piston caliper setup at the front and single at the rear, with respective disc sizes of 390 mm and 360 mm.

Inside

Inside, little has changed as the GT 43 inherits the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system and the AMG Performance steering wheel from the V8 models.

Interior differs from higher-end models by material and colour choices. Image: Mercedes-AMG

The Nappa leather AMG sports seats are, however, standard with the AMG Performance chairs being optional. A selection of inserts ranging from aluminium to carbon and wood can be selected from.

Not yet South Africa approved

Soon to go on-sale in Europe and in other markets, the AMG GT 43, for now, remains unconfirmed for South Africa in due part to none of the V8’s being offered as yet.

