Production Freelander 8 detailed in new trademark filing

The latest joint venture model between Chery and JLR is still to be confirmed for South Africa.

Having made its debut in near production form at the Beijing Motor Show last month, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has effectively divulged first details of the incoming Freelander 8.

Extensive model roll-out plans

Shown as the Concept 97 weeks before its unveiling in the Chinese capital, the joint venture model between JLR and Chery will, seemingly, be called 8 only, and enter production in the second half of this year.

The first in a series of Freelander models that will be rolled out every six months over the next five years, the 8 has been subtly changed from the concept to appear longer, now that door handles have been added.

Dimensions

According to carnewschina.com, which obtained the mentioned details from the Ministry’s office, the Freelander 8 has the following dimensions:

Length: 5 118 mm- 5 185 mm;

Wheelbase: 3 040 mm;

Height: 1 898 mm;

Width: 2 050 mm

Based on a new platform called iMax instead of using Chery’s T1X as believed until now, the Freelander 8 will solely be offered with five doors – no longer with the suicide design as the concept – and unlike the original Land Rover Freelander, without a conventional combustion engine.

New energy power

Instead, it becomes a new energy vehicle brand powered by fully electric, plug-in hybrid and range-extending electric powertrains. A diesel powerplant has not been considered.

Accordingly, the initial powertrain will be an 800-volt range-extending option, reportedly capable of producing up to 350 kW.

Design

Still appearing boxy and with a squared-off design similar to the current Defender, Freelander has tweaked the front-end styling to include side vents and a lower air intake for the undetailed petrol engine underneath the bonnet.

Exterior design has been changed subtly from the Concept 97. Picture: autoexpress.co.uk

At the rear, the imitation folding roof design for the rear, supposed to pay homage to the cabriolet version of the original, has been kept. However, the light clusters are new, as is the numberplate cavity within the bumper.

Noticeable on the production model are the LiDAR sensors on the roof, which the concept omitted, as is the Freelander name script across the tailgate.

Interior will likely be changed a little from that of the Concept 97 depicted here. Picture: headlightmag.com

As is stands, the production interior is yet to be revealed, though as with the concept, the freestanding infotainment display and floating centre console from the current Defender.

Not yet approved

Confirmed to be produced at the Chengdu plant in China rather than the Solihull facility in the United Kingdom, the Freelander 8 has yet to be confirmed for South Africa.

Should it receive approval, expect sales to more than likely only start either at the end of the year or in early 2027.