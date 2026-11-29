The F450 replaces G310 in adventure bike model range and offers significant enhancements.

Already the most popular adventure bike in South Africa, the BMW GS range has been bolstered by the arrival of the impressive F450.

The F450 replaces the G310 as the “baby” BMW GS. Starting at R121 800, it kicks off the model range which also includes the F800, F900 and R1300 plus the latter two’s Adventure derivatives. Like the G310, the F450 is also a product of BMW Motorrad’s partnership with Indian manufacturer TVS Motor Company.

It will play a key role in the BMW Motorrad Academy in Midrand which is being finalised next year. The academy aims to guide first-time riders through the whole process, from swinging their leg over a bike for the first time to obtaining a licence.

The newcomer features an iconic design based on the R1300 GS, is compact and agile, weighs only 178kg and comes standard with a host of premium features. But the biggest improvement from the previous “baby” GS is the F450’s powertrain.

Power upgrade

The F450 is powered by a 420cc twin parallel petrol engine that sends 35kW of power and 43Nm of torque to the rear wheel via chain. This is 10kW and 16Nm more than the G310, which featured a single-cylinder 313cc mill.

The engine is mated to claw-shifted six-speed gearbox with anti-hopping clutch. The flagship Trophy model comes standard with an Easy Ride Clutch (ERC), which represents another major enhancement for BMW’s ‘baby’ GS.

The ERC can be operated with or without the clutch. If you prefer the latter, then the clutch only needs to be engaged to get the bike into first gear. After disengaging the clutch, the F450 starts pulling off when the revs go above 2 700rpm. From there on, gears can be changed by only using the gear lever.

The ERC is a great addition to the BMW F450 GS. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The bike features a lightweight steel trellis frame with tapered aluminium handlebar and hollow-casted aluminium swingarm. The suspension is made up of a 43mm upside-down telescopic fork at the front and WAD shock absorber at the rear, both allowing 180mm of travel. Sports suspension is standard on Sport and Trophy model derivatives. This offers the Enduro Pro riding mode alongside the standard Road, Rain and Enduro configurations of the Riding Mode Pro.

The bike rides on a 1 465mm wheelbase, features 220mm ground clearance and trail of 115mm. Its fuel tank can hold 14 litres of petrol.

Geared for adventure

At the front there is a 100/90 19-inch wheel, while the rear features a 130/80 17-inch wheel. The rubberware is wrapped around black five-spoke aluminium rims, with cross spoke wheels available only as an accessory.

Braking in the front comes in the form of a 310mm single floating with four-piston fixed calliper. At the rear there is a 240mm single hydraulic disc brake with one-piston floating calliper. ABS Pro is standard across the range.

Also standard across the range is 6.5-inch TFT display with connectivity, USB plug, multi-controller, full LED lighting and access to the BMW Motorrad app. Exclusive and Sport models also get offroad footpegs, black hand protectors, plastic engine guard and a clear windshield. GS Trophy models swap the plastic engine for an aluminium cover and gets a Rallye tinted windshield.

Accessories offered include a stainless steel rear silencer, high Rallye seat or a low seat, high touring windshield, engine protection bars, top box, luggage carrier, navigation preparation, radiator guard and front axle protector.

BMW GS is the abbreviation for the German words gerlande (overland) and strasse (streets) and renowned for offering the best of both worlds. It was therefore a given that we got to sample its versatility during a recent media launch ride around Gauteng. This ride included highway cruising, city sections and off-roading on gravel roads which included a deepish river crossing.

The 6.5-inch TFT is similar to that of its bigger siblings. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

ERC a boon for ‘baby’ BMW GS

We completed the whole route in the GS Trophy variant and was very impressed with the ERC. It comes in very handy during heavy traffic and in the dirt as you don’t have to worry about stalling.

While it lacks the punching of its bigger siblings, the BMW F450 GS’ engine boasts impressive pulling power and decent exhaust notes. No less than 80% of the total torque is available from 3 000rpm. It gets up to speed very respectably, with the national speed limit coming up at around 8 000rpm. If you are comfortable with the wind turbulence that comes with the territory, you can push it a bit further.

Off the beaten track, the F450 definitely holds the advantage over its bigger siblings due to its lightweight nature, good balance and easy handling. It negotiated the tough stuff with ease, with the suspension being an absolute treat in Enduro Pro riding mode.

Our fuel consumption over the mixed bag of 163km was a very impressive 3.7 litres per 100km. This number was actually a smidgeon below the claimed number. Sipping fuel at this rate will result in a range of 378km.

The BMW F450 is a great way to enter the GS family, whether you are upgrading or starting off. It offers everything the badge stands for, from being a comfortable daily commuter to a weekend warrior. At a much more affordable price than that of its siblings.

BMW F450 GS pricing