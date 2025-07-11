Petrolhead heaven as rare BMW quartet goes under hammer

BMW M2 CS, M4 CS and M4 GTS up for grabs at Creative Rides auction in Bryanston.

The excitement is building. Alongside a limited-edition VW Citi Golf, V8 Ford Capri and Ford Fairmont GT, there will be 37 other very collectable cars up for grabs on Saturday at Creative Rides Winter Auction.

Among these will be four of BMWs most iconic modern M cars. Headlining the show will be a 2025 M4 CS with just 574km on the clock. This 405kW/650Nm machine is essentially brand new and one of only 25 M4 CS cars brought into South Africa.

Another extremely collectable high-performance BMW on offer is a 2021 M2 CS. This car is one of the only 20 that were auctioned off by BMW SA in 2021. What makes this M2 CS even more unique is that the 331kW of power and 550Nm of torque is driven down to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual box.

BMW M4 GTS

Also, up for grabs is a race spec, off the showroom floor, is a 2017 BMW M4 GTS. It was built as a road car for the track. Offering water meth injection, this car produces 368kW and 60 Nm and is decked out with a large rear wing, carbon fibre bucket seats, lightweight doors with pull tabs, and titanium rear box on the performance exhaust system.

Rounding off the quartet is a 2000 BMW Z3 M Coupe. Featuring the 3.2-litre straight-six naturally aspirated engine from the E36 M3 4-Door, this car produced 236kW and 350Nm of howling torque.

Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick says he is proud of his team in assembling such a diverse collection of vehicles that represents almost every genre of the current-classic-collector car movement.

Auction live on YouTube

“Saturday’s auction celebrates all that is best in the petrol-head community. We are fortunate to be in a position to spread the joy around,” says Derrick.

The Creative Rides Winter Auction takes place at the Creative Rides’ showroom in Main Road Bryanston at 11am. The auction is also streamed on YouTube for collectors from all over the world to join in the fun.