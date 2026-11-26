The Facebook account holder said they "would not be deleting any posts"

The Gauteng High Court in Tshwane has ordered a Facebook account operating under the pseudonym ‘Baas Kruger’ to remove specified posts about Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, warning that anonymous social media users are not beyond the reach of the law.

The interim order, granted on 24 November, also directs Meta Platforms and Facebook South Africa to remove the disputed content or restrict access to it in South Africa.

Government welcomed the ruling on Thursday, 26 November, saying it is a reminder that social media platforms cannot be used to spread unlawful content without consequences.

The order prohibits the operators of the account from publishing the identified statements or any statements with a similar effect.

The interim relief will remain in place pending the final determination of the matter.

The minister approached the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Tshwane for relief against the account, with Meta Platforms and Facebook South Africa cited as respondents.

It comes after a clip of Kubayi responding to a journalist’s question about the March and March movement being “squeezed like cranberries” was circulated on social media.

‘I will not be deleting any posts’

In a Facebook post responding to the court order, the account operator said: “I will not be deleting any posts as ordered by the Gauteng High Court, I will appeal the Gauteng High Court judgment & also post your other files.”

The operator also defended the right to criticise the minister, using profane and insulting language in addressing Kubayi.

“It’s my constitutional right to say to you: VOETSEK,” the post read.

Screenshot of the Baas Kruger post on social media platform Facebook.

The social media user further accused the minister and the court of failing to uphold fundamental legal principles.

“Minister Tryphosa Kubayi, I will make you become an even bigger motivational speaker because you and that court under your department wholly broke the fundamental principles of law,” the person wrote.

The post also referred to the legal principle of audi alteram partem, arguing that both sides should have been heard before a ruling was made.

Screenshot of the Baas Kruger post on social media platform Facebook

Anonymous social media accounts not above the law

Government said the ruling affirmed that social media platforms were not lawless spaces and that freedom of expression could not be used to protect unlawful defamation, harassment or deliberate attempts to damage someone’s reputation.

“The use of anonymous or fictitious social media identities does not place individuals beyond the reach of the law,” the government said.

It warned that people who use digital platforms to orchestrate malicious disinformation campaigns could face civil liability, court interdicts and, where the elements of a criminal offence are established, criminal prosecution.

Government also raised concerns about the spread of misinformation and disinformation, saying it threatened public discourse, individual dignity and confidence in democratic institutions.

Freedom of expression must be exercised responsibly

However, government stressed that the ruling did not undermine the constitutional right to freedom of expression or legitimate criticism of public officials.

It said robust public debate, investigative journalism and lawful scrutiny of government remained essential to South Africa’s constitutional democracy.

“However, these rights must be exercised responsibly and cannot justify unlawful attacks on the dignity and reputation of others,” it said.

“There is a fundamental difference between holding government accountable and deliberately misleading the public through fabricated allegations, manipulated information and malicious falsehoods.”

Government called on social media companies, including Facebook’s Meta, to strengthen measures against unlawful content and cooperate with lawful judicial processes.

It also urged members of the public to verify information before publishing or sharing it, refrain from amplifying unsubstantiated allegations and practise responsible digital citizenship.