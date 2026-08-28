Binder out to make the most of last 10 races of his MotoGP career

Red Bull KTM man set to ride for BMW in next year's World Superbike Championship.

While many riders will be fighting to secure MotoGP seats for 2027 at the Aragon Grand Prix this weekend, Brad Binder lines up in Spain with more certainty around his future.

After seven seasons in the premier class, the Red Bull KTM man is set to join the World Superbike Championship (WorldSBK) next season. There the 31-year-old will line-up alongside his former KTM Miguel Oliviera at the BMW factory team.

After this week’s announcements that Luca Marini and Fermin Aldeguer will respectively join Tech3 KTM and VR46 Ducati next year, there are only five open MotoGP seats remaining in 2027. And WorldSBK champion Nicolo Bulega is a strong favourite to snap up one of them.

Brad Binder to join BMW

Binder is likely not be the only MotoGP outcast to switch to WorldSBK next year. Franco Morbidelli and Jack Miller could also follow suit as they are both unlikely to stay in MotoGP.

Binder is 13th in the world championship on 72 points and will be eager to make up as many places as he can in the last 10 premier class races of his career. The 2016 Moto3 world champion is only 14 points outside the top 10. His worse finish in his first six season are 11th place, in which he finished both last year and in his rookie season in 2020.

Jorge Martin leads the title race on 240 points, with a serious log-jam forming behind him. Marco Bezzecchi (209), Ai Ogura (203), Marc Marquez (200) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (199) all still have a realistic chance of being 2026 world champion. Ogura however, will find it tougher having to miss the Aragon MotoGP with a hand injury he suffered in training.

The sprint race in Aragon gets underway at 3pm on Saturday and the main race at 2pm on Sunday.