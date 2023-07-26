‘Big foot’ Arctic Trucks Isuzu D-Max AT35 gets stickered

By Charl Bosch

Fresh from its public showing at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State two months ago, Isuzu has officially revealed price and specification details of the second generation Arctic Trucks-fettled D-Max AT35.

Locally built alongside the standard model at the Japanese brand’s Struandale Plant in Port Elizabeth, now Gqeberha, the AT35 arrives on the back of bowing in the United Kingdom last year as the step-up from the V-Cross that tops the D-Max range.

Off-road touch

Indirectly viewed but not named outright as Isuzu rival to the Ford Ranger Raptor, the re-engineering to the Drive Dynamics platform that also underpins the MU-X and Mazda BT-50 has been extensive and not limited to the 35-inch BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres that gives the AT35 its name.

Resplendent with new colour coded wheel arches that required expanding in order to clear the wheels wrapped around 17-inch alloys, the AT35 further sports a lift-kit developed specifically for it by the Icelandic firm, heavy-duty Bilstein dampers, a wider front and rear track and off-road biased suspension.

The final result is a ground clearance of 266mm, 34mm higher than the V-Cross, a wading depth uptake of 65mm for a total of 865mm, and a payload increase from 970kg to 1 045kg.

As pert its name, 35-inch all-terrain tyres surround the model specific 17-inch alloy wheels. Image: Isuzu.

It’s added off-road hardware has also impacted on the breakover, departure and approach angles, which now stands at 34-degrees, 23-degrees and 33-degrees respectively. As a comparison, those of the D-Max V-Cross are 22.5-degrees, 18-degrees and 30-degrees.

The final adaption is the part-time four-wheel-drive system, which receives a new electronic actuator Isuzu says engages four-wheel-drive in 0.61 seconds. As with the standard D-Max, the AT35 keeps hold of the electric rear diff-lock.

No change inside

Inside, the AT35’s interior is largely unaltered from the V-Cross, bar AT35 logos on the floor mats, door sills and on the front headrests of the leather seats.

Interior has not undergone any massive changes. Image: Isuzu.

Retained, therefore, is the nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the eight-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, push-button start and keyless entry, electric front seats and Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights.

Also unchanged from the V-Cross is the AT35’s safety and driver assistance systems, which consist of Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Multi Collision Brake Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, a reverse camera, front and rear parking sensors and Driver Attention Alert.

Same engine

Escaping the transformation from V-Cross to AT35 intact, the 4JJ3-TCX 3.0-litre DDI turbodiesel engine delivers unchanged 140kW/450Nm send to the rear or all four wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Price

Available in a choice of five colours similar to the V-Cross – Summit White, Switchblade Silver, Pull Me Over Red, Blue Me Away and Desert Orange – the D-Max AT35 carries a price premium of R241 420 over the model on which it is based, which amounts to a sticker price of R1 120 620.

Included though is a five-year/120 000km warranty as well as a five-year/90 000km service plan.

