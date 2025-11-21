Honda confirms new Prelude not on the radar for South Africa

Controversial hybrid-only new model won't be returning to local soil anytime soon as a rival for the Toyota GR86.

Having made its return in September after a 24-year hiatus, Honda South Africa has confirmed it has no plans on bringing the new Prelude back anytime soon.

Why?

Shown as a pre-production concept at the Tokyo Mobility Show two years ago, the Prelude has already gone on-sale in Japan, North America and Europe, but won’t be debuting on local soil as a rival for the Toyota GR86.

This, after confirmation from Honda South Africa on its Facebook page, and in a follow-up from its Manager for Product and Retail Marketing, Callon Locke.

ALSO READ: Honda Prelude finally returns as a Civic Type R underpinned hybrid

“As much as we’d love to see the Prelude back on South African roads, the decision not to introduce this model locally comes after careful consideration of several key factors, including cost viability, overall segment performance and limited demand within the sports coupé category,” Locke told cars.co.za.

Hybrid only

Riding on an adapted version of the same platform as the Civic Type R, the Prelude is solely motivated by a hybrid powertrain consisting of a normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor and battery pack.

Underneath, the Prelude shares its platform and some of its components with the Civic Type R. Image: Honda

Developing 147 kW, the same as the North American Civic Si, the Prelude also loses the manual gearbox option in favour of a CVT equipped with a manual-shifting simulation setting called S+ Shift.

No manual explained

In an interview with Australia’s drive.com.au earlier this month, Honda’s department head for what it calls large products, Horita Hidetomo, admitted that while the brand had previously offered its hybrid system with three pedals – most notably in the CR-Z- advancements in hybrid tech have made this now almost impossible.

“The engine [in Insight and CR-Z] was the main one [reason why the manual was available], the hybrid assist function was there,” Hidetomo said.

Prelude wasn’t designed with a manual gearbox in mind. Image: Honda

“Now the electricity and the engine is nearly half and half today, that’s the new technology we offer right now.

He further admitted, “we also understand that with that feature [an automatic transmission], the driving itself is not very enjoyable.

“So, S+ Shift is a new feature for the Prelude, and that way we can offer very exciting driving. [It is automatic because] it satisfies the needs of today, that’s what we tried to offer with Prelude.”

NOW READ: Honda Prelude revived as near production ready looking concept