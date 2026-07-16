Changan CS range of SUVs set to expand

Changan's CS75 Pro gets a facelift, while a new compact CS55 will be joined by a larger CS75 Plus seven-seater HEV in 2027.

In our final instalment from Chongqing, China, the home of Changan Automobile, we get to talk about the upcoming CS models that will be making their way to South Africa.

Changan CS75 Pro

The Changan CS75 Pro will undergo a facelift and equipment upgrade in quarter two 2027. Picture: Supplied

We start with the model that South Africans know already – the Changan CS75 Pro. This vehicle will undergo a facelift and equipment upgrade in the second quarter of 2027.

You will see a new front fascia that features a sharper grille and slimmer daylight running lights (DRLs) to go with a full-width rear light bar. Basically, a bit more Uni-S-like in its design.

Inside, a black interior with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 14-inch infotainment screen will be on offer, as found in the newer Changan models.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also become available, as will added ADAS features.

The existing 138kW/300Nm, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol powerplant, married to a seven-speed DCT transmission, will be retained for the updated vehicle.

Changan CS75 Plus HEV

The Changan CS75 Plus HEV’s interior is dominated by a massive 37-inch floating triple screen. Picture: Supplied

Stepping up a notch in size and premium feel, you have the new Changan CS75 Plus HEV that will come in a seven-seater configuration only.

Due here at the end of 2027, this SUV offers up a completely different design that features a large V-shaped mesh grille, power-retractable door handles and sleek, full-width LED light bars.

The Changan CS75 Plus HEV’s interior is dominated by a massive 37-inch floating triple screen, with premium leather, heated and ventilated seats and advanced ADAS completing the picture.

On the technical side, this model will feature the same BlueCore Hybrid technology found in the Uni-S HEV coming here later this year.

This sees a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine combine with an electric motor powered by a 1.74kWh self-charging lithium battery.

Good news for consumers is that the overall average claimed fuel consumption is said to be 4.68 litres per 100km, with even better claimed for the urban cycle thanks to electrical assistance.

Changan CS55 Pro

The Changan CS55 Pro wll slot in under the Uni-S in terms of size and price. Picture: Supplied

The smallest of the trio is the Changan CS55 Pro. This compact SUV will slot in under the Uni-S in terms of size and price.

Styling sees what is called a borderless grille and vertical LED headlamps up front, while the rear slopes away more like a coupe than a boxy SUV.

In expected Chinese fashion, the interior is modern and neat with a dual digital dashboard layout that offers a 10.25-inch instrument cluster with a 14.6-inch infotainment screen.

Powering the Changan CS55 Pro is the same 1.5-litre turbopetrol found in the Uni-S, but in upgraded form.

This translates into an increased power output of 141kW and 310Nm, while the same seven-speed DCT transmission is retained.