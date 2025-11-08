PODCAST: What to expect from South Africa-bound Chery bakkie

Chinese manufacturer is likely to drop the Himla moniker it uses in its homeland.

In an unexpected turn of events, Chery made a U-turn on its initial decision not to bring the Himla bakkie to South Africa.

The Himla, internally named the KP11, was unveiled as the brand’s first-ever bakkie at the Shanghai Auto Show in April. The Citizen Motoring even sampled it on a test track at Chery’s headquarters in Wuhu, only to learn that the bakkie was not meant for export markets.

It seemed another double cab still in development, the KP31, would become the Chinese carmaker’s first bakkie in Mzansi. Until the latest development.

Chery bakkie makes a Pitstop

On this week’s episode of the Pitstop podcast, we discuss the first Chery bakkie set to arrive in 2026. All three of The Citizen Motoring’s writers have now driven the Himla in China. However, it remains unclear what the final specification om the local model will be.

What we do know is that the name will change. The Himla name was inspired by the Himalayan Mountain range which crosses China.

In its homeland, motivation for the Chery bakkie comes from a 2.3-litre turbodiesel powertrain. It produces 120kW of power and 420Nm of torque which is sent to all four wheels via eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Powertrain mystery

There was no indication of power outputs on the model The Citizen Motoring drove in Wuhu last month. A closer examination of the Identification sticker did indicate that it was a new 2.5-litre diesel engine.

Other powertrains that were mooted for the KP31 that could likely be offered in the KP11 Chery bakkie is a 2.0-litre petrol engine, an electric variant and a plug-in hybrid in both petrol and diesel guise. Numbers shown by Chery in April indicate that the two plug-in hybrids could produce as much as 260kW/680Nm 300kW/620Nm in petrol and diesel guise respectively.