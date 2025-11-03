Due date confirmed as Toyota officially teases ‘new’ Hilux

Hilux is expected to go on-sale in South Africa next year, though an exact time remains announced.

Toyota has officially confirmed speculative reports from last month by revealing that the “next generation” Hilux will be making its world debut in Thailand this month.

New but also not

In an entry on its Facebook page over the weekend, Toyota Motor Thailand announced that the “new Hilux”, which will be called Hilux Travo in said market, will make its unveiling on 10 November as the replacement for the current Hilux Revo.

Well known by now as not being a completely new generation, but rather a heavily restyled version of the present-day AN110 Hilux, which has been on-sale since 2015, the “newcomer” will retain the IMV platform rather than switching over to the newer TNGA-F most likely as a result of costs.

Teased in a series of teaser drawings over the last few months, the Hilux will only receive a comprehensive exterior refresh as per the short teaser video posted on the Thai social media, but also a new interior seemingly derived from the Land Cruiser Prado.

2.8 GD-6 only

On the power front, and based on a report from Australia’s carexpert.com, the Hilux will keep the 1GD-FTV 2.8 GD-6 engine with or without the 48-volt mild-hybrid system, but ditch both the 2.4 GD-6 turbodiesel and long-serving 2.7-litre petrol engines.

Rear restyling sees the inclusion of C-shaped light clusters. Screengrab: Toyota Motor Thailand on Facebook.

At the same time, the publication alleges petrol power will return in 2028 via the new 2.0-litre turbo introduced last year as part of Toyota’s collaborative project with Subaru and Mazda.

Reportedly, it will produce 224 kW, however, no other details are known at present.

In a related report, drive.com.au claims the Xtra Cab will be ditched, leaving only the single and double cab bodystyles, while the six-speed manual gearbox will also be kept, but only on entry-level derivatives without the 48V system.

A sketch drawing showing how the Hilux’s interior is expected to look. Image: headlightmag.com

An additional unconfirmed rumour is that the six-speed automatic ‘box will be phased out in favour of the Prado’s eight-speed unit.

Arriving in 2026

Set to go into production at the Prospecton plant in Durban after its global unveiling, the Hilux will more than likely go on-sale either in the first or second quarter of 2026.

Teaser shows a block letter TOYOTA script similar to that of the current GR Sport. Screengrab: Toyota Motor Thailand on Facebook.

However, this could change and it is purely speculative at present.

“[The next generation] will have exciting features and upgrades, I think our customers will enjoy,” Toyota South Africa Motors President and CEO, Andrew Kirby, told The Citizen at the launch of the Prado in Mozambique last year.

Exterior sketch of the incoming “new” generation Toyota Hilux. Image: headlightmag.com

With exactly a week left, don’t be surprised if more details and teasers emerge within the next few days.

