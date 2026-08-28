All-electric Chery Q priced below R400 000 at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

Q offers more power and a greater-than-claimed range of 400km than its Geely E2 and BYD Dolphin Surf rivals.

Ahead of its market launch next month, Chery used the media day of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday (27 August) to reveal pricing of the all-electric Q.

Q vs E2 vs Dolphin Surf

Hinted back in July as possibly having a price tag of R350 000, which will have put it in direct competition with the Geely E2 and BYD Dolphin Surf for the title of South Africa’s cheapest EV, the Wuhu-based brand has done exactly that by announcing a starting sticker of R349 990.

Although dearer than the base E2 Aspire at R339 900 and the Dolphin Surf Comfort at R341 900, the Q, in entry-level Comfort guise, has a greater range as a result of its more powerful electric motor.

Power and range-off

Mounted on the rear axle, which, unlike the original QQ makes its rear-engine rear-wheel drive, the Q outputs 90kW/115Nm from its 42.7kWh battery pack.

Q utilises a rear-engine, rear-wheel drive layout. Picture: Charl Bosch

By comparison, the E2’s 39.4-kWh pack offers up 85kW/150Nm, while the Dolphin Surf has two options; a 30.1kWh unit in the Comfort and a 38.9kWh in the Dynamic, both delivering 55kW/135Nm.

Its bigger battery means the Q has a claimed range of 400km versus the E2’s 325km and the Dolphin Surf’s respective 232km and 295km.

Dimensions

Based on a dedicated EV platform called T12, the Q’s dimensions are as follows:

Length : 4 195mm

: 4 195mm Wheelbase : 2 700mm

: 2 700mm Height : 1 568mm

: 1 568mm Width: 1 811mm

The claimed boot space measures between 375 and 1 450 litres, with an additional 70 litres available underneath the bonnet.

Spec?

For the moment, exact specification hasn’t been confirmed for either variant, however, expect the following to feature, depending on the grade:

Official specification details is still to be confirmed, but expect the depicted 15.6-inch infotainment display to be standard on all variants. Picture: Charl Bosch

LED headlights;

16 or 17-inch alloy wheels;

folding electric mirrors;

electric tailgate;

15.6-inch infotainment system;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

8.8-inch instrument cluster;

electric front seat;

ventilated wireless smartphone charger;

push-button start;

540-degeee surround-view camera system;

cruise control;

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor.

Colours

Approved, though, is a choice of four colours:

white;

silver;

beige;

purple.

Price

Now available for pre-ordering, the Q’s price tag includes a seven-year/150 000km warranty, with a details of a service plan and battery warranty likely to be announced later.