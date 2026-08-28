No more waiting as Geely finally prices all-electric Riddara bakkie

For the moment, the Riddara will only be offered as an EV, with a choice of three variants.

Announced for South Africa in April last year, Geely officially confirmed pricing for the long overdue Raddara electric bakkie at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday (27 August).

A while in the making

Known in its home market as the Radar Horizon, but badged Raddara outside the People’s Republic due to copyright concerns, the Riddara was a non-starter at last year’s Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State where its original market launch was supposed to take place.

A project, at the time, handled by Enviro Automotive, Geely’s South African re-launch towards the end of last year has now seemingly resulted in it handling importation of the Raddara.

As such, the Raddara will officially be called Geely Riddara and not Riddara RD6 as the latter suffix now refers to a trim level.

Dimensions

Based on the M.A.P platform, a version of the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) developed by sibling brand Zeekr, and first introduced to South Africa by the Volvo EX30, the unibody Riddara has the following dimensions:

Length : 5 260 mm:

: 5 260 mm: Wheelbase : 3 120 mm;

: 3 120 mm; Width : 1 900 mm;

: 1 900 mm; Height: 1 830 mm

Interior has physical switchgear and on all models, a 14.6-inch infotainment display. Picture: Charl Bosch

Sporting a ground clearance of 225 mm, Geely claims a payload of 1 030 kg, a towing capacity up to 3 000 kg, and a wading depth of 815 mm. In addition, 70 litres can be stored underneath the bonnet.

Three models

For South Africa, three variants have been approved, powered by two different sizes and with either single or dual electric motors.

For the time being, the plug-in hybrid EM-P, which debuted in China last year, remains the off the table.

Starting the range off, the rear-wheel-drive Aspire Econ uses a 63-kWh battery producing 180kW/309 Nm. The claimed range is 369 km.

Moving up to the dual-motor four-wheel drive Aspire Econ brings a 73-kWh battery capable of 280kW/485Nm. Geely reports a range of 390 km.

Depicted flagship Apex RD6 will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. Picture: Charl Bosch

Finally, the flagship Apex RD6 retains the four-wheel-drive Aspire Econ’s battery, but with power and torque lifted to 315kW/595Nm. The claimed range is 424 km, with 0-100 km/h said to take 4.5 seconds.

Standard on the Apex RD6 is a drive mode selector with five settings: Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sand, Mud and Off-road.

Supporting DC charging up to 110 kW, for the Apex and RD6, will require a waiting time of 30 minutes waiting from 30-80%. All variants also support vehicle-to-load up six kilowatts.

Colours

In total, the Aspire variants have three colour options:

white;

silver;

black

For the Apex RD6, five hues have been allocated:

white;

silver;

grey;

blue;

green

Black leather upholstery is standard on the Aspire variants, with the Apex having the option of either tan, green or black leather.

Price

Included with each Riddara’s price tag is a six-year/100 000 km warranty, a six-year/120 000 km service plan and an eight-year/200 000 km battery warranty.

As part of a special launch offer, the first 200 buyers get an additional 50 000 km on the warranty, taking it up to six-years/150 000 km, and 20 000 km more on the service plan for a six-year/140 000 km scheme.