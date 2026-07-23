Nissan Patrol’s South African debut pushed back to early 2027

The eagerly awaited new Y63 Patrol will only arrive at the end of Nissan's financial year.

Nissan has hinted at a possible longer-than-expected wait for the all-new Y63 Patrol until early 2027.

Little bit longer

Long rumoured to make its market arrival towards the end of this year as one of two new incoming SUVs, the other being the Renault Duster-based Tekton, Nissan South Africa managing director Juan Wheeler alluded to an extended wait similar to Japan.

“It’s coming, but only at the end of our financial year, which is in 2027,” Wheeler told The Citizen on the sidelines of the facelift X-Trail’s launch in Johannesburg this week.

What does this mean?

Globally revealed in Abu Dhabi two years ago, the Y63 will make its debut in South Africa shortly after Australia, which will become the first right-hand drive market to receive it.

Patrol will, again, rival the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. Picture: Nissan

Last month, Nissan Australia confirmed that the outgoing Y62 Patrol has entered the run-out phase, adding that the first and seemingly only V8-engine Patrol will cease production at the Kyushu Plant in Japan in August.

Soon after, carexpert.com.au spotted the Y63 undergoing testing, ahead of its apparent market arrival in November or December.

Interior of the Y63 represents a dramatic departure from the Y62 Patrol. Picture: Nissan

For South Africa, the confirmed “end of financial year” arrival could see the Patrol debut in either March or April. However, the timeline is purely speculative and could still prove otherwise.

What to expect?

Already marketed in the Middle East and North America, where it carries the Armada name, the South African-spec Patrol could, additionally, follow the example of the Australian version and only offer a single powertrain.

While a normally aspirated 3.8-litre V6, shared with the North American Frontier, can be had in the Middle East, only the new 3.5-litre VR35DDTT twin-turbo V6 engine has apparently been approved for Australia.

The performance Patrol Nismo is unlikely to be offered in South Africa. Picture: Nissan Middle East.

This means outputs of 317kW/700Nm, 19kW/140Nm more than the Y62’s 5.6-litre normally aspirated V8, fed to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic gearbox in place of the previous seven-speed ‘box.

A no-no, despite it being sold in North America for the first time, is the Patrol Nismo, whose twin-turbo V6 has been uprated to produce 369kW/700Nm or 343kW/700Nm in the case of the Armada Nismo.

Stay tuned

Set to become the Nissan South Africa, the rival for the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will form part of an extensive product roll-out, which will have already included the updated Magnite and X-Trail and the all-new Tekton.

A fifth, still unnamed model, allegedly based on the Renault Boreal, is expected in due course after its global reveal in the first quarter of 2027.

As such, expect more details to be Patrol to only emerge either by year-end, or before its arrival next year.