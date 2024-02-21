Wait no more as Honda finally disclose pricing of new Elevate

WR-V's long awaited successor not only features more modern tech, but also more grunt and space.

Longer and taller than the WR-V, the Elevate now becomes Honda’s smallest SUV below the HR-V. Image: Honda

Teased towards the end of last month in a now single teaser image, Honda officially drew back the curtain to reveal its new Elevate this week as the replacement for the WR-V.

Roomier, more powerful

Revealed in India last year as its newest and smallest SUV for developing markets, the Elevate not only eclipses the WR-V dimensionally, but also up front and on the specification front where initially, a pair of trim levels will be offered.

Positioned between the BR-V and HR-V, the Elevate rides on the same platform as the City sedan, known locally as the Ballade, but with unique styling Honda refers to as “Bold and Masculine”.

Its dimensions resulting in a boot space of 458-litres with the rear seats up, 95-litres more than the WR-V, the Elevate offers-up 200 mm of ground clearance and, as with its predecessor, seating for five.

Depicted Elegance rides on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as standard. Image: Honda

On the mentioned specification front, the deliberate streamlining of the range has not filtered through to the choice of powerplant, where as in India, motivation comes from a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine outputting 89kW/145Nm.

The biggest difference is on the transmission front where the entry-level Comfort comes standard with a six-speed manual and the flagship Elegance exclusively with CVT. Respective fuel consumption figures are 6.7 L/100 km and 6.1 L/100 km.

Spec and tech

Mounted on 16-inch steel wheels with plastic covers, the Comfort’s array of features consists of LED headlights and fabric covered seats, automatic air-conditioning with rear vents, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electric mirrors, a four-speaker sound system and a front armrest.

Also included are:

all-around electric windows;

keyless entry;

auto lock/unlock doors;

dual front airbags;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

Vehicle Stability Control;

Hill Start Assist

Despite missing out on some features available in India, the interior is still stocked with features. Image: Honda

Omitting the bigger 10.25-inch display, as well as a number of driver assistance systems available on the comparative ZX grade in India, the Elegance still boasts a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-tone 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a gloss black grille, chrome door handles and LED fog lamps.

Further equipped with auto on/off LED headlights, Honda has also made a panoramic sunroof standard, along with a rear armrest, wireless smartphone charger, ambient lightning, a six-speaker sound system, six airbags and what it calls eco-leather upholstered seats.

Colours and price

In total, the Elevate’s colour palette spans six hues; Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl and Phoenix Orange Pearl.

Included in both models’ sticker prices is a five-year/200 000 km warranty as well as a four-year/60 000 km service plan.

Elevate 1.5 Comfort – R369 900

Elevate 1.5 Elegance CVT – R429 900

