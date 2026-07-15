Believe it or not: Toyota’s electric bZ4X faster than GR Supra!

Carmaker claims that the station wagon can print from 0 to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds.

Toyota has finally rolled out the bZ4X – its first fully electric vehicle (EV) – locally and its packs a punch that will shock many a petrolhead.

The SUV, which name denotes “beyond zero” for emissions, “4” for segment placing and “X” for its crossover body style, is offered in two models.

Toyota bZ4X Touring packs punch

The first is the standard Toyota bZ4X in SUV guise, which we drove during its global launch in Denmark in 2022. It features a 73.1-kWh battery pack that outputs 255kW of power and 338Nm of torque. It has a limited top speed of 160km/h and is said to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 5.1 seconds.

While that sprint time indicates that it’s no slouch, the station wagon Touring is the one guaranteed to get the attention of staunch petrolheads. Fitted with a bigger 74.7-kWh battery, the Toyota bZ4X has 334kW/438Nm on tap and can reach top whack of 180km/h.

Getting there will be the interesting part. Toyota claims that the Touring can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds. If it does, it will be faster than the GR Supra, which is the fastest Toyota on our time sheets.

GR Supra fastest Toyota yet

The GR Supra managed to get from 0-100km/h in 4.33 seconds during The Citizen Motoring‘s test in 2019. The sports car’s straight-six 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated exclusively to eight-speed automatic gearbox produced 250kW/500Nm.

Four years later, we tested both the uptuned 285kW/500m GR Supra in both six-speed manual and eight-speed auto guise. The auto clocked a best time of 4.44 seconds and the manual a 4.56.

If the Toyota bZ4X can get to 4.3 seconds, it will knock the GR Supra off its perch. Not bad for a big family car that weighs just shy of two tons.