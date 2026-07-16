Volkswagen ID. Cross finally revealed as new ‘electric T-Cross’

The sibling of the all-electric ID. Polo is not expected to arrive in South Africa anytime soon.

Last teased in March, Volkswagen has officially ended the hype surrounding its first small crossover EV by removing the wraps fully from the all-new ID. Cross.

Cheapest EV ‘volks-wagen’ crossover

The production version of what was first known as the ID.2all and then ID.2X in concept forms, the ID. Cross is expect to ultimately replace the T-Cross once its lifecycle reportedly ends this year.

Officially Wolfsburg’s most affordable electric crossover, the ID. Cross will have a starting price of €27 995 (R523 354) when it goes on-sale in Germany, a premium of €3 000 (R56 083) over its sibling, the ID. Polo.

Dimensions

As is already known, the ID. Cross rides on the same MEB+ platform as the ID. Polo, but with the following dimensions:

Length : 4 153 mm;

: 4 153 mm; Wheelbase : 2 601 mm;

: 2 601 mm; Height : 1 581 mm

: 1 581 mm Width: 1 794 mm

Compared to the ID. Polo, the ID. Cross measures exactly 100 mm longer, 51 mm taller and 22 mm narrower, with its wheelbase being a scant one millimetre longer.

Boot space is capped at 475-litres with the rear seats up. Picture: Volkswagen

At the same time, boot space increases from 441-litres in the ID. Polo to 475-litres, and from 1 240-litres to 1 340-litres with the 60/40 split rear seats folded.

In addition to a false floor underneath the boot board, the ID. Cross offers an additional 25-litres of storage underneath its bonnet.

Design

Styled in accordance with the same “Pure Positive” styling language devised by Volkswagen’s Head of Design, Andreas Mindt, the ID. Cross receives a slightly different front facia look to that of the ID. Polo, while also riding on alloy wheels up to 20-inches.

Aside from more angular LED headlights, a newly designed sealed grille and bumpers, the ID. Cross’ side profile sees the inclusion of cladding around its wheel arches and on the doors, plus a C-pillar with imitation side vents where the window no longer resides.

ID. Cross becomes Volkswagen’s new most affordable EV crossover. Picture: Volkswagen

In another difference from the ID. Polo, the concealed rear door handles have been replaced by conventional pulls no longer recessed into the C-pillar itself.

At the rear, the ID. Cross receives a subtly reworked taillight, still with the central LED light bar and illuminated Volkswagen logo.

A new bumper with an integrated faux satin silver diffuser rounds the exterior off, along with silver or black roof rails.

Inside

Inside, the interior is lifted directly from the ID. Polo and as such, retains both the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, the 13-inch infotainment system and the new steering wheel with physical buttons.

Also carried over are physical switchgear for the climate control and hazard lights underneath the central air vents, the twist-turn steering column-mounted stalk for the transmission, volume dial on the centre console and the display option of having the instrument cluster resemble that of the original Golf.

Interior has been carried over, largely unchanged, from the ID. Polo. Picture: Volkswagen

On the specification side, features, based on trim levels, comprises:

dual-zone climate control;

heated front seats;

keyless entry;

heated steering wheel;

ambient lighting;

reverse camera;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Travel Assist;

Lane Assist;

Front and Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Available from the options list is:

massaging front seats;

panoramic sunroof;

10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system;

360-degree surround-view camera;

Park Assist

Motivation

As with the ID. Polo, the ID. Cross retains the front-engine, front-wheel drive layout with a choice of two battery packs powering a single electric motor each. Unsurprisingly, a GTI version is not part of the range.

Starting off, the 37-kWh battery develops either 85 kW or 99 kW. The claimed range, seemingly for both, is 316 km, with DC charging support up to 90 kW.

With the bigger 52-kWh battery, the flagship ID. Cross outputs 155 kW, which results in a claimed range of 436 km and DC charging capability up to 105 kW.

For the 37-kWh pack, Volkswagen claims a waiting time of 23 minutes from 10-80% using the DC charger and 24 minutes for the 52-kWh.

Not for South Africa

Available in three trim levels in Germany, Trend, Life and Style, the ID. Cross is now available, with other markets across the Old Continent soon to also receive it.

Unsurprisingly, though, this won’t include South Africa where the local market will continue to offer the T-Cross, in addition to the locally built Tengo that will go on-sale early next year.