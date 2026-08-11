Mahindra puts sticker price on work-ready new Bolero MaXX bakkie

Bolero MaXX, in its most basic form, becomes South Africa's newest most affordable proper one-ton bakkie.

A surprise debutant at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State in May, Mahindra has revealed pricing of the newest iteration of the Bolero, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up.

Focused on the job

Devised as an even more work-ready version of the normal Bolero, the MaXX offers a choice of three models, all with different dimensions, and able to carry between 1 300kg and 1 700kg.

Base 1.3 City starts the MaXX range off. Picture: Mahindra

Undercutting the normal Bolero to now become South Africa’s cheapest proper bakkie at R199 900, the MaXX, which has been on sale in India since 2024, also lacks a number of creature comforts, though some are included depending on the variant.

Range

1.3

Devised as a “city friendly” alternative to the Bolero, the range, as previewed at Nampo, commences with the City 1.3.

Dimensionally, it measures 4 800mm long and, as per its name, comes with a 1 300kg payload and a loadbox measuring 2 500mm long and 1 700mm wide.

Up front, it utilises the same 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine as the normal Bolero, but with reduced outputs of 52kW/200Nm. Drive is routed to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

1.5

Next, the City 1.5 retains the 1.3’s engine and gearbox, but with a 1 500kg payload, an overall length of 4 940mm and a loadbox measuring 2 640mm long and 1 700mm wide.

1.7

Completing the range, the so-called heavy-duty 1.7 can carry 1 700kg on a loadbox measuring 3 050mm long and 1 800mm wide. Its overall length is 5 345 mm.

In terms of power, Mahindra raised the 2.5-litre’s engine output to 60kW/220Nm, while keeping the five-speed gearbox and rear-wheel drive layout.

Spec

Interior is spartan and without the most basic of modern features. Picture: Mahindra

While power steering is standard on all models, only the 1.5 and 1.7 have air-conditioning, bottle holders, a cooled glovebox, rear parking sensors and anti-lock brakes.

Price

Now available, all Bolero MaXX Pik-Up derivatives are covered by a four-year/120 000 km warranty, with a service plan being a cost option.