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New Mahindra ‘Pik Up’ bakkie teased ahead of imminent reveal

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

5 minute read

12 August 2026

10:00 am

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Long awaited production version of the Global Pik Up Concept shown in South Africa three years ago will debut on 14 August.

Mahindra starts teasing production Global Pik Up bakkie

Screengrab showing the side profile of the incoming production Global Pik Up. Picture: Mahindra Automotive on X

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With little having emerged since its last spy shot appearance more than 12 months ago, Mahindra has released the first official teaser clip and date of reveal of its long-awaited new bakkie.

Wait almost over

Revealed as a concept under the Global Pik Up designation at its annual Independence Day celebration in Cape Town three years ago, what was thought to be called the Scorpio X has now been renamed Scorpio-N Pik Up, as an official name still hasn’t been revealed.

Trademark submission might have just confirmed name for production Mahindra Global Pik Up
Global Pik Up concept made its debut in Cape Town three years ago. Picture: Charl Bosch

Although set to ride on the platform as the Scorpio-N, the Pik Up will be different in a number of key areas related to suspension and dimensions.

“They have a different wheelbase, a suspension architecture, different front and rear overhangs,” Product Development and Technology President, R Velusamy, told Australia’s carexpert.com.au at the time of the Global Pik Up’s unveiling.

Quick first look

Based on a 40 second teaser clip posted by Mahindra Automotive on X, the Global Pik Up/ Scorpio-N Pik Up will be based on the recently facelifted normal Scorpio-N, but with the obvious difference of a loadbox.

Accordingly, it will follow the example of the current Pik Up and have single and double cab bodystyles.

Mahindra starts teasing production Global Pik Up bakkie
Interior appears different from that of the Scorpio-N. Picture: Mahindra Automotive on X

Briefly depicted was the interior, which appears different from the Scorpio-N in that the infotainment display is designed in a portrait-style manner similar to the Ford Ranger.

Also new are the steering wheel and the overall design of the dashboard and centre console.

Powered up diesel possible, but no Raptor rival

Up front, the Global Pik Up/ Scorpio-N Pik Up will be powered by the same engines as the Scorpio-N, namely the 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk turbodiesel.

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Hinted, though, is a possible uptick in torque for the latter after Velusamy let slip to Carexpert that the mHawk can produce up to 450 Nm.

Mahindra officially reveals concept Global Pik Up bakkie
Global Pik Up debuted as a double cab. However, a single cab bodystyle has been confirmed. Picture: Charl Bosch

At present, it makes 128kW/400Nm in its most powerful state of tune in four-wheel drive versions of the Scorpio-N fitted with the six-speed automatic gearbox.

The executive, however, added that so-called speciality versions along the lines of the Ford Ranger Raptor and Toyota Hilux GR Sport won’t be introduced anytime soon.

Mahindra starts teasing production Global Pik Up bakkie
Rear looks almost unchanged from the Global Pik Up. Picture: Mahindra Automotive on X

“We do not get into those specialised variants like Raptors, and we want to play into the value segments, or the high volume segments anyway,” Velusamy said.

In a related interview with drive.com.au, he also stated that a tow rating of 3 500 kg will be standard across all models regardless of the chosen bodystyle.

More very soon

Known internally as the Z121, the Global Pik Up/ Scorpio-N Pik Up will make its world premiere on 14 August, once again, as part of the Independence Day celebration in Mumbai, an event The Citizen will be attending.

As such, expect complete details to be announced then.

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