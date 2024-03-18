Pricing revealed of hybrid hearted and GR muscled-up Toyota Hilux

Although only due to make its official local market launch next month, Toyota has gone ahead with the reveal of pricing of the hybrid-engine Hilux, as well as the wideboy GR Sport.

Loaded overnight on the automaker’s website, and subsequently also on specialist vehicle information website, duoporta.com. the additions ups to the Hilux range by a further six models for a total of 45 derivatives, the most of any bakkie in South Africa.

Hilux 48V

Shown for the first time in South Africa at its annual State of the Motoring Industry (SOMI) conference in January, the hybrid, officially called Hilux 48V, will only be offered on double cab variants fitted with the six-speed automatic gearbox, though spread across the Raider, Legend and Legend RS with or without four-wheel-drive.

Unveiled as a prototype last year in Kenya as part of its usage as the “zero car” during the Safari Rally round of the World Rally Championship (WRC), the Hilux 48V combines the existing 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine with, as its moniker points out, a 48-volt belt/starter generator that increases outputs by 12kW/65Nm for short bursts.

Officially revealed in Europe last December, the final system output amount to 162kW/565Nm, though as mentioned, not on a continues basis.

Weighing a reported 7.6 kg, the hybrid setup not only adds the additional grunt, but improves fuel consumption by a claimed five percent while also lowering the idle speed from 720 rpm to 600 rpm.

Still able to tow 3 500 kg, specification remains unchanged from the comparative combustion engine Hilux, seemingly confirming the South African-model as missing out on some of the tech items available in Europe.

This includes the upgraded eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the hybrid specific Multi-Terrain Select system from the Land Cruiser 300, and overhauled driver assistance systems.

At the same time, the listing by duoporta.com also confirms the Hilux 48V as having the same 286 mm of ground clearance as the standard Hilux, versus the 310 mm of models sold on the Old Continent.

Hilux GR Sport

Unveiled alongside the Hilux 48V at SOMI, the highly awaited third rendition of the Hilux GR Sport omits the mild-hybrid system, but gains the same widebody exterior aesthetic it debuted with in Australia at the beginning of last year.

Since then also branched-out to Europe, but not South Africa where the “standard” body model had been sold, the so-called GR Sport III receives dramatically extended wheel arch cladding to accommodate the 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres, a black grille with a block letter TOYOTA badge, LED headlights, heavy duty front and rear skidplates, rock sliders and gloss black mirror caps.

As a result of its front track being increased by 140 mm and the rear by 155 mm, the addition of mono-tube shock absorbers, upgraded coil springs and improved brakes has seen the GR Sport’s ground clearance increase by 20 mm to 265 mm, while its claimed departure angle now measures 26-degrees and approach 30-degrees.

Sporting redesigned bumpers, a gloss black sports bar, and GR graphics at the base of the rear doors, the GR Sport’s turnaround also involves it being based on the Legend trim level instead of the Raider.

While specification is therefore identical, Toyota has added a cooled glovebox to mix, along with suede-and-leather trimmed seats with GR branded headrests and a surround-view camera system. Missing though is the nine-speaker JBL sound system fitted to the Legend.

As mentioned, motivation for the GR Sport excludes the hybrid system, which means the same 165kW/550Nm outputs as the previous iteration.

The only gearbox option is again a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters, with the selectable four-wheel-drive system being included from the get-go.

Colours and price

As before, the Hilux’ colour chart spans seven hues; Glacier White, Chromium Silver, Attitude Black, Oxide Bronze, Inferno Metallic, Cosmic Blue, Arizona Red, Platinum White Pearl and Graphite Grey Metallic.

Four options are again offered on the GR Sport; Glacier White, Attitude Black, Arizona Red and Graphite Grey Metallic.

Included with model’s sticker price is a three-year/100 000 km and a nine-service/90 000 km service plan.

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 48V Raider AT – R774 800

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 48V Raider 4×4 AT – R866 000

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 48V Legend AT – R869 100

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 48V Legend 4×4 AT – R921 800

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 48V Legend RS AT – R967 500

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 48V Legend RS 4×4 AT – R1 023 400

Hilux GR Sport 4×4 AT – R999 000

