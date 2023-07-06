Wait starts: Toyota begins teasing all-new Land Cruiser Prado

By Charl Bosch

With the wraps having come off the new Lexus GX last month, parent company Toyota has shifted its attention to the model it is spun-off from, the highly awaited new Land Cruiser Prado.

The topic of extensive speculation ever since 2020 when it emerged that Toyota would introduce it in 2022, which subsequently failed to materialise, the first teaser image by the marque’s North American division provides a few hints of what to expect.

Past Land Cruiser influence

Confirmed to be called ‘Land Cruiser’ in the States without the Prado suffix present, the apparent internally named J250 is seen depicted alongside the original 40-series that lasted from 1960 to 1984 as the first generation Land Cruiser to be sold in said market.

While declining to disclose any details, the image shows the Prado cutting a silhouette reminiscent of the decades ago Isuzu Trooper it once competed against.

On closer inspection though, the black-out depiction provides some hints, namely the just visible taillight clusters that appear similar to those of the Land Cruiser 80 and the grille line seemingly taken from the Land Cruiser 200.

No need to will till 2024

Details pointing to the Prado’s final styling being closer aligned to that of the Land Cruiser 300, the timing of the teaser all but contradicts a claim dating from April this year alleging a reveal date of 2024.

Instead, it now seems likely that Toyota will remove the wraps sometime this year, therefore confirming claims made in 2021.

Engine conundrum

While set to ride on the same TNGA-F platform at the GX, Land Cruiser 300, Sequoia, Tundra the all-new Tacoma and from 2025, the next generation Hilux, the Prado’s biggest difference is expected to come in the choice of powertrains.

Whereas the GX makes do with the now familiar 3.5-litre badged 3.4-litre turbocharged V6 reports have claimed will make it into the Prado as replacement for the venerable normally aspirated 4.0-litre V6, the J250 will have a broader range of units comprising a hybrid and also a turbodiesel.

As present, options mentioned include a 2.5-litre hybrid in place of the stalwart 2.7-litre petrol, the 2.4-litre turbo-petrol from the Tacoma with and without hybrid assistance, the incoming mild-hybrid 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel destined for the Hilux and Fortuner, and even a detuned version of the Land Cruiser 300’s 3.3-litre turbodiesel V6.

New interior, still off-road ready

Inside, the interior is expected to differ slightly from the GX, but still represent a significant departure from the current Prado that debuted back in 2009.

At the same time, off-road tech from the Lexus is expected to feature in response to the teaser suggesting an “all-new Toyota rugged SUV is on the horizon”.

Hang tight

Although still without a date of reveal, expect more information to emerge over the coming months.

