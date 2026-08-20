Mercedes-Benz C-Class renewed outside, inside and up front

The three pointed star is yet to confirm when the updated internally named W206 C-Class will go on sale in South Africa.

Having stayed unchanged since its world debut five years ago, sans the introduction of the AMG models in 2022, Mercedes-Benz has handed the internally named W206 its first mid-life refresh.

Applicable to both the sedan and estate, the updates not only involve the interior and exterior, but a new mild-hybrid turbocharged engine, as well as greater range for the plug-in hybrid models.

New outside

Styled to now resemble the C-Class Electric and, to an extent, the new GLA, the C-Class’ aesthetic comprises a new grille, redesigned headlights, a new bumper and restyled side air vents.

The main change at the rear is the star patterns within the light clusters. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Also new is the actual black grille panel and the first-time option of having the three-pointed star badge illuminated.

More subtle are the changes at the rear consisting of a lightly tweaked bumper, the same three-pointed star light graphics from the facelifted S-Class and new CLA on the sedan only, and, down the side, new alloy wheel designs from 17 to 19-inches.

Updated C-Class Estate has a different rear light pattern. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

As before, buyers can opt for the darkened AMG Night Package or the AMG Line exterior, which also brings 19-inch AMG wheels.

Two new colours, Sky Grey Metallic and Lavender Silver Metallic, round the C-Class’ visual changes off.

Dynamic revisions

Underneath, the MRA2 platform remains dimensionally unchanged, but receives revised suspension tuning as well as stiffer dampers.

Aside from new sound insulating materials, the rear-axle steering system has been renewed, along with the “normal” steering as well.

Inside

Inside, Benz has kept both the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 11.9-inch infotainment system, but fitted the latter with its latest MBUX operating system and software.

The biggest interior changes have been reserved for the new MBUX infotainment display. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

On the steering wheel, the touch-sensitive pads have been augmented by physical scroller buttons, while new colours and materials from leather to Nappa leather have been included.

Along with a new virtual assistant as part of the new MBUX system, the C-Class also receives a first-time optional fragrance dispenser, new ambient lighting system and an improved, but still cost-extra, 15-speaker, 710 watt Burmester 3D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos.

More powerful hearts

Up front, Benz has reduced the powertrain options down to three petrol options, two plug-in hybrids and two turbodiesels.

Petrol

On the petrol front, all models now use the upgraded 2.0 litre M 254 turbocharged engine called M 254 Evo, which is again paired to the EQ Boost 48 volt mild-hybrid system.

In the C200, the engine delivers 130kW/250Nm, while in the C250, it outputs 160kW/320Nm.

For the former, Mercedes-Benz claims a top speed of 232km/h and 0-100km/h in 8.5 seconds, while in the latter, the performance figures amount to a 248km/h v-max and 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds.

Optional only on the C250 is the 4Matic all-wheel drive system, which reduces the top speed to 246km/h and increases the 0-100km/h sprint time to 7.1 seconds.

Finally, the flagship C300 has 190kW/400Nm at its disposal, resulting in a top speed of 250km/h and 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds.

As before, a 9G Tronic automatic transmission is the sole option, with the EQ Boost system adding 17kW/205Nm for short spells.

Diesel

On the diesel side, the 2.0 litre OM 654 engine has also been revised to Evo status, while retaining the EQ Boost system with the same outputs as the petrol.

Excluding this, though, the engine makes 120kW/380Nm in the C200d and 147kW/440Nm in the C250d.

As with the petrol, both engines are mated to the 9G Tronic box, with the C200d hitting a top speed of 228km/h and the C250d a top whack of 240km/h. The claimed 0-100km/h sprint times are 8.1 seconds and 7.1 seconds respectively.

Optional, but again only on the C250d, is the 4Matic system, which, unlike in the C250, doesn’t impact on the 0-100km/h time, but cuts top speed to 238km/h.

Plug-in hybrid

Completing the range, the pair of plug-in hybrids use the 2.0 litre petrol engine as a base, but with the addition of a 19.5kWh battery pack powering a single motor.

Strangely, no combined figures for the base C300e were released. Detailed, though, is the C400e, which outputs 290kW/650Nm.

Hooked to the 9G Tronic box, the C400e gets the 4Matic system as standard, resulting in a top speed of 240km/h and 0-100km/h in 5.3 seconds.

The claimed electric range is 100km, with DC support up to 55kW. The standard on-board charger, though, is an 11kW AC unit.

Not confirmed

Now available with pricing from €48 844 in Germany, which equates to R916 416 without taxes and when directly converted, Mercedes-Benz South Africa is yet to confirm whether the facelifted C-Class will make its market introduction.

Should approval be given, expect production at the East London plant to either start near year-end or possibly in early 2027.

At present, local C-Class prices range from R943 506 to R1 066 791.