Geely E2 priced as South Africa’s new most affordable EV

E2 usurps the BYD Dolphin Surf for the title of cheapest EV in the country.

The accolade holder of China’s best-selling new vehicle and EV of 2025, Geely has expanded its product portfolio by revealing pricing of the new E2.

Dolphin Surf displaced

Known at home as the Xingyuan, but as the EX2 in most export markets, the E2 follows the same naming convention of the E5 by taking leave of the “X” determinator completely.

More crucially, it also becomes South Africa’s new most affordable electric vehicle as the entry-level Aspire usurps the cheapest BYD Dolphin Surf by exactly R2 000.

Unveiled at a special showcase in Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon (14 April), the E2 rides on Geely’s Global Intelligent New Energy Architecture or GEA platform designed from the onset to accommodate an electric powertrain only.

Fundamentals

Available in China since 2024, the E2 has the following dimensions:

Length : 4 135mm

: 4 135mm Wheelbase : 2 650mm

: 2 650mm Height : 1 580mm

: 1 580mm Width: 1 805mm

The E2 is both rear-engine and rear-wheel drive. Picture: Charl Bosch

Its battery pack being part of the GEA platform itself, which has resulted in a flat floor, the E2 has a claimed boot space of 375-litres, which increases to 1 320-litres with the rear seats folded flat.

With the electric motor mounted on the rear axle, which therefore makes it rear-engine and rear-wheel drive, the E2 offers 70-litres of storage underneath the bonnet.

Spec

On the model front, two specification levels have been approved for South Africa, the entry-level Aspire and the flagship Apex.

In terms of spec, the Aspire has the following as standard:

15-inch steel wheels;

auto on/off LED headlights;

LED daytime running lights;

folding electric mirrors;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

leather-free upholstery trim;

rear air-conditioning vents;

multi-function steering wheel;

four-speaker sound system;

8.8-inch digital instrument cluster;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

14.6-inch infotainment display;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

six airbags;

auto lock/unlock doors;

tyre pressure monitor;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

traction control;

Electronic Stability Control;

Hill Start Assist;

Hill Descent Control;

Lane Change Assist;

Blind Spot Detection; and

Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Moving up, the Apex swaps the 15-inch steel wheels for 16-inch alloys, and gains electric adjustment for the driver’s seat only. Two speakers are also added to the sound system.

Both Aspire and Apex trim levels have a 14.6-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard. Picture: Charl Bosch

Additional standard items include:

rear type-A USB port;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

ambient lighting;

360-degree surround-view camera;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Departure Warning;

Auto High Beam Assist; and

Forward Collision Warning.

Power

Residing at the rear, the E2 outputs 85kW/150Nm from its 39.4-kWh battery pack. The claimed range is 325km, with 0-100 km/h taking 11.5 seconds. Geely claims a top speed of 150km/h.

Supporting DC charging up to 70kW means a waiting time of 25 minutes from 30-80%. Using the provided home charger, though, will take six hours 30 minutes from 10-100%.

In addition, the E2 supports vehicle-2-load (V2L) up to 3.3kW.

Colours

On the colour front, three options are provided for both the Aspire and Apex;

Moon White;

Nebula Beige;

Star Silver

Two options unique to the Apex are Comet Grey and Aurora Green.

Buyers also have a choice of two interior colours: Skyline White and Horizon Grey.

Price

Now available, the E2’s price includes the following:

four-year/120 000 km warranty;

five-year/100 000 km service plan; and

eight-year/200 000 km battery warranty.

Going further, buyers also receive a R7 500 charging voucher and the free installation of a home wallbox and charger.