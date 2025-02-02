Good-looking Suzuki Fronx a comfortable ride that’s big on value

Weird choice of name does not do this appealing crossover any justice.

The thing about technology and the modern car is that a new look lasts only that long. It wasn’t that long ago that concept cars and models of the future seemed a long way off, and somehow otherworldly, but we’re in that age now where those very cars are being driven on our roads and streets.

I happen to own a 2020 model and believed it to be fairly hip and modern and up to date, but, hello, it’s five years old, and it’s, well, old now. And that’s why new cars are so attractive; they really look good and have plenty to offer inside as well.

One of these good-looking cars is certainly the Suzuki Fronx. And I was lucky enough to have a GLX in manual guise over the Christmas holiday period. While there’s really nothing all that special about it, it’s new, it looks good, and I really didn’t want to part with it. That’s what the feel of a new car does to one.

Weird name, nice car

Anyway, for around R300 000 you can buy a new Fronx, a weird name that I personally don’t like. But it’s a very decent car, one I’m sure all owners will say they love. And, why not, because there’s plenty to like about it.

For starters, let me tell you how Suzuki settled on the name “Fronx”. Apparently, it’s a combination of “frontier” and “X”, a crossover into a new segment, this being a crossover between an SUV and a coupe, with its sloping roofline.

That SUV-type look is what makes it so attractive, but I really think they could have come up with a more appealing name. Anyway.

A horizontal light bar connects the taillights. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The Suzuki Fronx GLX manual in Grandeur Grey I had over December turned several heads and you can easily see why. It’s got a good ground clearance of 170mm, perfect for going off road, even if just on farm roads, while the higher seating position up front makes one feel you’re inside a genuine SUV.

Powering the Suzuki Fronx

The Fronx is powered by the tried and trusted KB15B 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and this, after its good looks, is what I liked most about it – it’s really light on fuel.

Suzuki claims it will only sip 5.5 litres per 100km but it’s more likely 6.5 litres/100km, which is still very good. Even on its rather small 37-litre fuel tank, that number will ensure a healthy range of 566km for the Suzuki Fronx. Top speed is rated at 175km/h, but I didn’t get close to challenging that mark.

Then, of course, there are all the additional features that make modern vehicles what they are – comfortable and lekker to drive. Things like the infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, keyless entry with push-button start, head-up display and 360-degree camera.

The front of the car features dual-layer lights and at the rear an LED light bar runs the width of the vehicle between LED taillights. The top of the car has silver roof rails, while down below you can’t miss the bold wheel arches and 16-inch silver alloy wheels. Boot space is 304 litres.

The Suzuki Fronx features all the goodies you need. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability programme, hill hold control, which was a big surprise for me and one of the top features in my estimation, and ABS with EBD.

I took the Suzuki Fronx up to Limpopo to a game farm and it had no issues navigating where I needed to go, on some rough farm roads. It performed just as pleasantly on the highway up to Thabazimbi.

Thumbs-up for Suzuki Fronx

All in all, the Fronx is what I thought it would be, a very solid car, with an array of good specifications and features, exactly what you’d expect in a modern-day car and for R300 000 – and it looks good, which is always a big plus.

Suzuki have really hit the mark with some of their models – I also liked the Vitara Brezza I took to Clarens a while back – and long may it continue.

The Suzuki Fronx GLX comes standard with five-year/200 000km warranty and four-year/60 000km service plan.