28 Dec 2023

08:30 am

Toyota Fortuner ages like wine – 2023 Motoring Newsmaker No 4

No decline in seven-seater SUV's popularity despite it getting long in the tooth.

Toyota Fortuner 2023 Motoring Newsmaker

The Toyota Fortuner clad in Glacier White paintwork. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Few local cars can rival the Toyota Fortuner’s popularity.

The seven-seater SUV, which has been around since 2016 in its current guise, continues to outshine its contemporaries in sales numbers. This despite its main rivals the Ford Everest and Isuzu MU-X boasting much newer models.

After being the beneficiary of a facelift this year, the Toyota Fortuner was one of the most-read about cars on The Citizen Motoring. Rumours of the imminent all-new version that could be revealed in 2024 resulted in even more searches for the Fortuner.

During the last week of December, we look back at the Top 10 Motoring Newsmakers of 2023, with the Fortuner slotting in at number four.

Updated Toyota Fortuner

Exterior changes include the front grille splitting into an upper and lower part flanked by an updated bi-LED headlamp design.

The new rear features Lexus-esque black L-shape corner mouldings on the bumper. The familiar chrome strip between the taillights from previous version has changed to black. Newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels round off the exterior enhancements.

ALSO READ: Toyota Fortuner beefed up for fight with new Ford Everest

Inside, maroon now features alongside the black on the door inserts and on the leather seats and their contrast stitching. Interior ambience illumination also makes its debut in the Toyota Fortuner.

Familiar powertrains

Up front, the facelift Fortuner has kept the familiar 2.4 and 2.8-litre GD-6 powertrains.

We had a top-spec 2.8 GD-6 4×4 VX as a long-term test car this year. A memorable family outing to the sandy dunes of Mozambique was one of many road trips we undertook.

We also got to experience the Toyota Fortuner’s off-road prowess straight off the showroom floor at the annual Rust de Winter 4X4 Jamboree.

2023 Motoring Newsmakers

