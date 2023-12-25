New Prado touches down – 2023 Motoring Newsmaker No 7

Toyota plans to roll out the all-new Land Cruiser Prado in South Africa in 2024.

The concept Land Cruiser Prado on display at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo on 25 October 2023. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Few cars can create the level of hype the new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado reached this year.

The all-new Prado’s unveiling quickly became one of The Citizen Motoring’s most popular stories of the year.

Over the last 10 days of December, we look back at the Top 10 Motoring Newsmakers of 2023. As five of our top newsmakers was bakkies, the new Prado’s entry as an SUV is quite noteworthy.

New Prado makes grand entry

After a series of teaser pictures, the Toyota finally showcased the Land Cruiser Prado in August. It will be offered in two derivatives, the First Edition and the standard edition.

The standard edition is styled on the 60-series Land Cruiser, while the 70-series Land Cruiser was the ispiration behind the First Edition. The latter has round LED headlights in comparison to the standard edition’s rectangular headlamp design.

Inside, the new Prado features a redesigned centre console with round side air vents. It gets a 12.3-inch infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster.

In October, we got the chance to see the new Prado in the flesh at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo.

This concept model featured a ‘’yoke’’ steering wheel and no foot pedals. Brake and accelerator controls feature on the steering wheel which Toyota calls “Neo Steer”.

New powertrains

It won’t be offered on the new Prado, but Toyota is planning on offering it on other models. These include the fully electric BZ4X and its SUV twin the Lexus RZ450e.

The concept model’s powertrain details were unknown. What we do know for a fact is that the current 4.0-litre V6 petrol engine will be offered on the new Prado.

The international engine line-up consists of a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a standard and hybridised 2.4-litre blown petrol mill and a 2.8-litre turbodiesel with electrical assistance.

Toyota South Africa Motors did confirm the new Prado’s arrival in the first half of 2024. But it hasn’t divulged pricing and models specifications yet.

