Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max – 2023 Motoring newsmaker No 5

Upgraded version of this SUV features a punchy 1.6-litre engine producing 145 kW of power.

The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max features several upgrades over the Tiggo 7 Pro in standard guise. Picture: Chery

Even though the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro is the Chinese carmaker’s best-selling local product, the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro proved to be quite popular in 2023.

Ever since The Citizen Motoring’s Charl Bosch reported on the Tiggo 7 Pro Max in Wuhu in China in April, this SUV has become one of the most popular cars on our website. And it was finally unveiled during its local launch in Cape Town last month.

During the last week of December, we look back at our Top 10 Motoring Newsmakers of 2023. And the Chery Tiggo Pro 7 Max is one of only five non-bakkies to crack this list.

Enter Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max

The biggest difference between the Tiggo 7 Pro and 7 Pro Max is an upgraded powertrain. Instead of the 108 kW/210 Nm 1.5-litre engine that serves on the standard version, the Max gets a 145 kW/290 Nm 1.6-litre turbo petrol mill. It also swops out the CVT for seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Chery offers the Max in two derivates, Distinction and Executive. The Distinction offers the choice of either front-wheel or all-wheel drive, while the drive in the Executive is route to all four corners.

ALSO READ: Tiggo 7 Pro Max: Three things you need to know

Maximum spec

Visual differences between the two are easy to spot. It includes new LED headlights, new front bumper with chrome accents and blue detailing. The Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max also gets 18-inch model-specific alloy wheels.

Inside, the Max swops out the two 10.15-inch display for two 12.3-inch screens.

Apart from the standard safety features, the Max also features no less than 17 safety systems.

Pricing for the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max starts at R529 900. This includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty and five-year/60 000 km service plan. Plus Chery’s 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty.

