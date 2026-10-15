Aggressively updated Toyota Glanza revealed as preview of facelift Starlet

Toyota is yet to confirm whether the updated Glanza will come to South Africa as the revised Starlet.

Toyota has removed the wraps from the facelift Glanza in India just over a month after Suzuki’s showed its version in the shape of the updated Baleno.

New outside

Effectively previewing the updated Starlet for export markets, the Glanza’s revisions are more extensive than the Baleno’s, further differentiating the pair.

Externally, it receives relocated fog lamps and a restyled U-shaped grille complete with a chrome outer finish and a honeycomb pattern.

The opposite of the Baleno’s new Peugeot-esque appearance, Toyota has also changed the Glanza’s front bumper and relocated the Toyota logo from the grille to the bonnet.

Glanza’s rear has not received any tweaks. Picture: Toyota India

Reserved for flagship models are gloss black finishes on the grille and door sills, and newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels.

Unlike the Baleno, no changes have taken place at the rear. However, the revised colour palette comprises seven colours, with Bluish Black and Digital Teal Green being new additions.

The remaining five are:

Café White;

Gaming Grey;

Enticing Silver;

Sportin Red;

Insta Blue.

Inside

Inside, the Glanza follows the example of the Baleno by retaining the same steering wheel, the seven and nine-inch infotainment displays, physical switchgear, dashboard and the Head-Up Display on flagship derivatives.

New inside is the redesigned centre console and the inclusion of ventilated front seats. Picture: Toyota India

New is the ventilated wireless smartphone charging pad in front of the cupholders on the restyled centre console, and more standard features in the from of ventilated front seats, a six-speaker Clarion sound system and six airbags across all derivatives.

A tyre pressure monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning and Lane Departure Warning round the specification changes off.

Welcome new three-cylinder

Up front, and as with the Baleno, the Glanza swaps the 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12N engine for the new three-cylinder 1.2-litre Z12E that also powers the Swift and DZire.

The result is a power drop from 66kW to 61kW, with torque falling from 113Nm to 112Nm.

An alternative is the dual-tank compressed natural gas (CNG) option, which uses the same engine, but with outputs of 51kW/102Nm when running on gas. When using petrol, it develops the same 61kW/112Nm.

On the transmission side, a five-speed manual is again the standard option, but with the option of a five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) on the normal petrol-powered model only.

Confirmation awaited

Now available in India with a line-up spanning four trim levels; E, S, G and V, pricing for the Glanza starts at Rs 699 000, which equates to R121 268 when directly converted and without taxes.

Locally, Toyota will most likely stick with the older 1.5-litre K15B engine that makes 77kW/138Nm and can be paired to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

Spanning five variants across three trim levels, Xi, Xs and Xr, prices for the Starlet range from R273 700 to R334 200.

As it stands, Toyota South Africa Motors is yet to confirm whether and when the facelift Glanza will make its market arrival as the updated Starlet.