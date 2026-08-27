Ford Everest actively aiming for Toyota Fortuner with new model

Ford South Africa has quietly expanded its 2026 Everest range to offer more value to customers.

Just like South Africa’s bakkie sales war, it’s fierce out there when it comes to large go anywhere SUVs. Here, two names always crop up, Toyota’s Fortuner and Ford’s Everest.

But here, unlike Hilux vs Ranger, that at times gets a bit close, it’s very much one sided in favour of Toyota’s Fortuner.

Firstly, Fortuner outguns Everest with 12 derivatives to five, so you have more choice. And then you are dealing with the issue of pricing.

The Toyota Fortuner starts at R692 800 and goes to R1 019 100 for the top of the range GR-Sport. The Ford Everest starts from R825 000 and then jumps quickly all the way to R1 340 000 for the Platinum.

New Ford Everest Active

Now with the introduction of the Everest Active and upgrades to the Sport, Wildtrak and Platinum, as well as the upcoming arrival of the adventure-focused Tremor later this year, Ford is hoping to cater to a broader spectrum of SUV buyers.

The following Q&A provides an overview of the key updates:

A 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel (125kW/405Nm) and 10-speed auto do duty in the Ford Everest Active. Picture: Supplied

What is the biggest change to the range?

The introduction of the Ford Everest Active as the new entry-level model that replaces the previous XLT.

What engines are available?

Customers can choose between:

A 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel (125kW/405Nm) in the Active, and

3.0 litre V6 turbodiesel (184kW/600Nm) in the Sport, Wildtrak, Platinum and the upcoming Tremor,

all models are equipped with Ford’s ten-speed automatic transmission.

What are the highlights of the Ford Everest Active?

Despite being the entry point to the range, the Active comes well equipped with:

Advanced driver assistance technologies including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centering;

a 12-inch touchscreen with SYNC 4, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

wireless charging and FordPass connectivity; and

seven-seat practicality with keyless entry.

What’s new on the Ford Everest Sport?

A 360-degree camera;

a Blind Spot Information System with trailer coverage;

a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System;

zone lighting; and

a powered tailgate and upgraded interior appointments.

The Ford Everest Active offers 12-inch touchscreen with SYNC 4, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Picture: Supplied

What distinguishes the Ford Everest Wildtrak?

The Wildtrak builds on the Sport with a more adventurous design and additional premium features. Updates include:

New exclusive Ignite Orange paint colour;

Matrix LED headlamps;

powered third-row seats;

premium leather interior; and

and a panoramic dual-panel moonroof.

What changes have been made to the Ford Everest Platinum?

The Platinum remains the flagship Everest, with luxury features including:

Heated and ventilated seats;

B&O audio;

21-inch alloy wheels;

Pro Trailer Back-up Assist;

new Acacia Green paint; and

revised exterior detailing.

What is the Ford Everest Tremor?

The Tremor is designed for customers who demand greater off-road capability without compromising comfort, refinement or towing ability.

This SUV will build on the success of the Ford Ranger Tremor and expands Everest’s appeal to adventure-focused buyers while still offering an impressive 3 500kg maximum braked towing capacity.

A range of dedicated upgrades include:

Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers and unique off-road suspension tuning;

General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres;

an additional 26mm of ground clearance compared to the standard Everest; and

an exclusive Rock Crawl Drive Mode for improved capability on loose and rocky terrain.

How is the Ford Everest Tremor distinguished from the rest of the range?

The Tremor features several exclusive exterior enhancements, including:

A distinctive honeycomb grille with auxiliary LED lamps;

a steel bash plate;

heavy-duty side steps;

signature Tremor badging; and

the exclusive Command Grey exterior colour.

Inside, the cabin combines rugged practicality with premium comfort through:

Tremor-embossed leather-accented seats;

ebony interior finishes;

all-weather floor mats;

SYNC 4 infotainment system; and

Ford’s comprehensive suite of driver assistance and safety technologies.

Despite being the entry point to the range, the Ford Everest Active comes well equipped. Picture: Supplied

Pricing

Everest Active 2.0L 4×2 – R825 000

Everest Active 2.0L 4×4 – R875 000

Everest Sport V6 4WD – R1 149 000

Everest Wildtrak V6 4WD – R1 244 000

Everest Platinum V6 4WD – R1 340 000