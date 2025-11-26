Lid lifted on details of incoming updated Ford Everest

As with the Ranger, the Everest loses the bi-turbodiesel engine, but gains the 2.3 EcoBoost petrol while also reverting to a single-turbo oil-burning option.

Having divulged details of the updated Ranger due in South Africa in the first half of 2026 this week, Ford has revealed the series of the mechanical updates planned for the Everest due at the same time.

Bi-turbo out, EcoBoost in

Unveiled in Australia this week alongside the reworked Ranger, the biggest change involves the discontinuation of the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel engine in favour of the 2.3 EcoBoost petrol.

The latter being a first for any Everest in South Africa, the unit develops the same 222kW/452Nm as in the Ranger and its twin, the Volkswagen Amarok, but will solely be offered with rear-wheel drive and the 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Single turbo Active replaces XLT

In a more unexpected move, the discontinuation of the bi-turbo, which made 154kW/500Nm, sees the end of the XLT that had been the entry-level trim grade.

Replacing it, the Active now becomes the base model, but powered by the single-turbo 2.0-litre that makes 125kW/405Nm.

This marks the return of the single-turbo option last offered on the previous generation Everest.

As in the Ranger, the single-turbo now comes with a timing chain instead of a belt for “improved durability” reasons.

Exclusive to the Active, the single-turbo is paired to the 10-speed ‘box as standard, but will be offered with rear-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive.

V6 expansion

Keeping its line-up standing, the Sport becomes the sole variant to offer the EcoBoost in place of the departing bi-turbo.

As an alternative, the 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 is now specified with the same 184kW/600Nm outputs as before, but with standard permanent four-wheel drive.

Unchanged are the Wildtrak and Platinum variants, which, until now, have been the sole models with the bent-six oil-burner.

As on the Sport, the six-cylinder is mated to the 10-speed auto ‘box from the start.

More in 2026

Similar to the Ranger, final specification and price of the Everest will only be announced closer to its market launch next year.

Model range

Everest 2.0 Active AT

Everest 2.0 Active 4×4 AT

Everest 2.3 EcoBoost Sport AT

Everest 3.0 Sport 4×4 AT

Everest 3.0 Wildtrak AT

Everest 3.0 Platinum AT

