11 Mar 2024

12:10 pm

Not so fast: Mercedes-Benz A-Class renewed until 2026

Three-pointed star's smallest model had been expected to live on until next year.

Mercedes-Benz prolongs A-Class by 12 months to 2026

Updated in 2022, the current W177 will seemingly stick around until 2026. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has u-turned on its decision to discontinue the A-Class next year as a result of its apparent delay towards complete electrification by 2030.

Staying

Back in 2022, German business publication, Handelsblatt, reported that neither the A-Class nor the B-Class would see past 2025 due to Benz’s desire to reduce not only its admitted bloated product range, but also to return to its roots as a premium brand instead of one chasing volumes.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz A-Class and B-Class bowing out in 2025

A subsequent facelift that same year followed in what appeared to the first and final overhaul to the now seven-year old W177 A-Class.

Mercedes-Benz prolongs A-Class by 12 months to 2026
A-Class hatch and sedan will be replaced in 2027 by the production version of the CLA Concept shown at the IAA in Munich last year. Image: Mercedes-Benz

“It’s not our goal to be a competitor of the volume producers. That’s not what the Mercedes-Benz brand stands for. So stay tuned as far as our product portfolio is concerned,” Mercedes-Benz CEO, Ola Källenius, was quoted Britain’s Autocar as saying in 2022 in what was hinted at the time as the biggest indicator of the A-Class’ demise.

In the latest statement to the publication though, Källenius said a decision had been taken to extend the A-Class’ lifecycle to 2026 in a move described as being “flexible” as part of its renewed focus on combustion engine vehicles.

Too trigger EV happy

Last month, the three-pointed star admitted it had been over ambitious with its projections of a 50-50 global sales split between combustion engine and electric vehicles by 2030.

Mercedes-Benz prolongs A-Class by 12 months to 2026
Three-pointed star’s smallest model had been tipped to exit production in 2025. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

The estimation, made three years ago, has now been revised and while still set to involve the roll-out of the dedicated electric MMA platform that debuted underneath the CLA Concept in Munich last year, will continue include the uptake of combustion engine vehicles – both hybrid and non-electrified – Benz said still accounted for the majority of its global sales.

Taking centre stage, prolonging the A-Class will also aid it in reducing costs ahead of its EV transition Källenius indicated were still high in comparison to electrified or non-electrified combustion-powered vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz prolongs A-Class by 12 months to 2026
More features become standard inside as part of the mid-life overhaul in 2022. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

“I don’t think anyone had ever thought that the once-in-a-century transformation of the auto industry will be a straight line. There will be peaks and troughs. You can see that in the pricing,” Källenius told Autocar.

End of EQ

Amidst the slow-down of electric vehicle sales in Europe, the decision to keep the A-Class for another 12 months won’t be extended to the EQ marque reportedly in-line to be shelved this year.

On-sale in South Africa since June last year, the A-Class will most likely receive a second round of revisions next year, before eventually being replaced by the MMA-underpinned models in 2027.

Additional information from motor1.com.

NOW READ: Mercedes-Benz A-Class emerges from likely sole surgeon’s visit

