Sporty or classy? There is a Ford Tourneo Custom for everyone

Titanium X prim and proper flagship model alongside its more extravagant Sport sibling.

There is a picture often used in memes where an Asian gentleman is laying on his side while casually puffing away on a cigarette on a rooftop overlooking an open field of random people playing all sorts of games. The message is usually a party keeping by itself watching others slog away.

In the motoring world, the relaxed onlooker can very much be the van segment. While sedans and hatchbacks have been slogging it out with SUVs and crossovers for passenger car market share, vans have just casually been staying in its lane.

Van buyers spoiled for choice

The fact that almost more vans than sedans are offered these days, shows their value as a popular alternative option. Ford is now spoiling buyers with further options with the Tourneo Custom Sport and Titanium X. These two head the Blue Oval’s new van line-up in short wheelbase guise following the introduction of the long wheelbase Tourneo Custom Active and Trend last year.

The R1 218 000 Sport is finished with flashy trim like racing stripes, while the Titanium X at a R46 000 premium is the range’s classier flagbearer akin to the top-of-the-range Ford Everest Titanium. Apart from their styling and spec differences, they share similar hardware in the form of a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The four-pot blown mill sends 125kW of power and 390Nm of torque to the front wheels via eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Citizen Motoring got to spend a week in each of the vans recently. As the drive is obviously the same, we’ll start with the differences between the two.

The Ford Tourneo Custom Sport features blue stripes on the seats. Picture: Supplied

Ford Tourneo Custom gets sporty

The Ford Tourneo Custom Sport follows the same styling design as its Transit Sport sibling we drove through the former Transkei in February. It comes standard with 17-inch darkened or silver alloy wheels, black honeycomb grille and LED headlights, model-specific bumpers and door sills and a spoiler integrated into the tailgate.

It’s biggest party trick is the pair of black racing stripes with blue outer edging which across the bonnet, roof, tailgate and at the base of the doors.

The Titanium X swops out the black honeycomb grille for a chrome studded grille along with chrome detailing. Matrix LED headlights come standard as well as machined 19-inch alloys.

Titanium X ups the ante

Like its Transit Custom sibling, the Sport features partial leather seats with blue stripes and piano key black detailing. The Titanium X swaps out the upholstery with leather and gets an electric adjustable passenger seat in addition to the Sport’s driver-only configuration.

Electric sliding doors are standard on both derivatives. Picture: Supplied

Both derivatives come with two electric sliding doors, 13-inch SYNC 4A infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight-inch instrument cluster, wireless charger, heated front seats, keyless entry and push-button start, 10-speaker sound system and tri-zone climate control. The Ford Tourneo Custom Titanium X gets a 360-degree surround-view camera system in addition.

The third row of seats can be removed from both models, while the second row can be turned around to create a conference-style cabin. While reserve that option for the workplace, as the last thing two teenage sisters want to look at afters school is each other.

Ford Tourneo Custom feels premium

Comfort is both derivatives is top-notch, depending on your choice of seat finish of course. There are a few places in front where Ford could have maybe used less plasticky finishes, but in general, it does have a more premium feel to it than some of its aging rivals.

There are plenty of vents, cup holders and USB plugs to keep everyone happy in the rear.

Both derivatives include standard advanced driver assistance systems such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Mitigation Braking and Reverse Brake Assist.

One thing we found annoying was the lack of an electric tailgate on both models. While the van is meant to transport a family of up to eight, it’s virtually impossible for the smaller member to close the big and heavy tailgate. Not all that clever for a vehicle sporting a seven-digit sticker.

The is hardly any difference in the cockpit of the two models. Picture: Supplied

Underwhelming drive

We also felt a bit underwhelmed by the powertrain. Using the trek from Gqeberha to Durban in the Transit Custom Sport as reference, its performance at the Reef was disappointing. Both models weigh in at over 400kg more than 1 971kg Transit Custom Sport, but the Tourneo’s power sadly won’t match its swagger when carrying eight occupants and their luggage.

The Sport driving mode, offered alongside Normal, Eco, Slippery and Tow/Haul, makes it more responsive, but doesn’t not solve the underlying problem.

Out fuel consumption both models ranged in the mid-10 litres per 100km in mostly city traffic, which is very acceptable.

Both the Ford Tourneo Sport and Titanium X offer a very attractive package at a price that is par for the course these days. The Sport especially offers a very niche swag which rivals can’t match in standard trim. And it will rely on unique selling points like these to compromise for the shortfall in the powertrain department.