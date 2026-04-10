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New generations Mazda CX-3 and 2 planned arrival unknown

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

3 minute read

10 April 2026

06:00 am

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The current generation 2 has been around since 2014, while the CX-3 is still in its first generation that debuted 12 years ago as well.

Lightly updated Mazda CX-3 revealed in Japan

Mazda CX-3 is still in its first generation that premiered back in 2014. Picture: Mazda

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Mazda has reportedly assured the futures of two of its smallest models, but admitted that replacements won’t be rolled out before next year.

12 years and counting

Although dropped in Europe and North America, sales of the CX-3 remain, despite it still being in its first generation and hailing from 2014.

The same also applies to the 2, which has been updated twice and also originates from 2014.

“At some point there will be newer generation models, but … there is a priority list,” Mazda Australia CEO, Vinesh Bhindi, told drive.com.au when asked about the futures of both.

“Getting Large Platform and then the CX-5 replacement, and then electrification technologies, so there is a need [to refresh Mazda 2 and CX-3],” Bhindi continued.

“I mean, I wish we had endless R&D resources that could do everything at once, but that’s not the case.”

Small updates

Whereas the mentioned updates to the 2 occurred three years ago, the CX-3 has only received small changes related to spec as opposed to a full lifecycle update.

Mazda prices facelift 2 in South Africa
Mazda2 has been on sale since 2014 and last benefited from an update in 2023. Picture: Mazda

Locally, the 2, which is in its second generation, benefitted from a cosmetic overhaul in 2023, with no powertrain changes.

By contrast, the CX-3, in entry-level Active guise, underwent a specification upgrade in February, which saw the removal of the six-speed manual gearbox and fitting of the eight-inch MZD Connect infotainment system.

Slow sales

As in Australia, sales in South Africa have been on the decline with offset last year of 457 and 362 units respectively.

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So far this year, sales of the 2 stand at 116 units, while those of the CX-3 stand at 88.

Prices range from R336 000 to R417 300 for the former and from R440 000 to R551 600 for the latter.

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