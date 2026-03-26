WATCH: Mazda CX-60 reshapes expectations

It's clear the Mazda CX-60's design isn't chasing trends. It's honing them, helping form and function come together..

This was my first time driving a Mazda, so I had no expectations. I’d heard about the brand’s reputation for elegant design and engaging driving dynamics, but until I got behind the wheel of the 2025 Mazda CX-60, it was all abstract praise and glossy brochures to me.

After spending a week with this compact SUV, I can tell you it didn’t just meet my expectations; it reshaped them.

From the moment I slid into the driver’s seat, the CX-60 felt special. Mazda has always been a company that marries form and function, and this model proves that philosophy in real-world driving.

What initially impressed me was its large, sophisticated body size that somehow still felt nimble on urban streets and winding country roads alike. At first glance, you’d think it’s just another crossover, but once you start to notice the details, the balanced proportions, the sculpted curves, the seamlessly integrated lighting, it’s clear Mazda design isn’t chasing trends. It’s honing them.

A cabin that speaks to you

You’ll notice right away how Mazda focuses on the driver experience. The cockpit is ergonomically considered, with every button, dial and screen placed where your hand naturally falls.

Materials are tactile, soft-touch surfaces, premium stitching and a sense of quality that elevates even routine tasks like adjusting the climate control.

Biggest change inside is touchscreen functionality of the 10.25-inch infotainment system. Image: Mazda

What struck me most was how spacious the interior feels. The CX-60 defies its compact classification with generous headroom and legroom in both the front and rear seats.

Even with the panoramic sunroof open, the cabin preserves a cocoon-like comfort that’s rare in vehicles of this class.

Storage space is thoughtfully designed too, including a cargo area that swallows luggage for a weekend getaway without a fuss.

Under the hood, reliability meets precision

One of the first things I tested was the CX-60’s engine performance and reliability. Mazda has built its engineering pedigree on robust mechanics and finely tuned performance, and the 2025 iteration continues that lineage.

With a responsive powertrain and smooth acceleration, the CX-60 feels eager without being anxious. Whether I was merging onto the highway or cruising down residential streets, the car responded to every input with confidence.

It’s the kind of reliability that makes everyday driving feel effortless, no drama at traffic lights, no pause when you need power most, just smooth, consistent performance.

There’s an immediacy in the steering, a directness that connects you to the road, yet also a refined balance that absorbs bumps and irregularities with poise. This isn’t a vehicle that just transports you from point A to B; it engages you in the process.

Safety and tech that keep you in control

In terms of tech, the 2025 CX-60 doesn’t skimp. Adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring all work intuitively and unobtrusively.

Mazda clearly understands that safety tech should enhance confidence without overwhelming the driver.

The infotainment system, accessed through a crisp display perched comfortably in your line of sight, marries simplicity with modern connectivity, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a suite of in-vehicle apps that worked seamlessly with my devices.

Every touchpoint felt like Mazda was thinking ahead, anticipating what I needed before I had to ask for it. It’s the kind of thoughtful engineering that feels like a silent partner on the road – always there, always reliable, but never intrusive.

The Mazda CX-60 rear end. Picture: Shaun Holland

CX-30 driving experience feels personal

What surprised me most about the 2025 Mazda CX-60 is how personal the driving experience feels.

Some SUVs give you the feeling that you’re merely sitting above the road, shielded by technology and safety nets.

The CX-30 wraps you in an environment where you remain connected to the car, to the road and to the experience itself.

Over the week I drove it, I found myself looking forward to the simple act of driving, running errands, commuting to meetings, even the short trip to the grocery store. That’s not something every vehicle can claim.

So, when someone asks me if I recommend the 2025 Mazda CX-60, my answer is a wholehearted yes.

From its roomy, refined interior to its reliable, responsive performance and its embodiment of Japanese engineering precision, this crossover SUV strikes a perfect balance between practicality and pleasure.

If your expectations are for a vehicle that’s dependable, elegant, and a joy to drive, the CX-60 doesn’t just meet them – it surpasses them. And my first time driving a Mazda? It won’t be my last.

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