Geely Coolray looking to fight it out on spec and price

In a hugely overcrowded compact SUV segment, the Geely Coolray is another competent option to choose from.

If you are going to survive as a motor manufacturer is South Africa, and not all are going to, you must have a diverse portfolio of offerings.

And here Geely offer potential customers the choice of pure battery electric models, plug-in hybrid models and now combustion models in their recently launched Coolray.

Buyers are completely spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping for compact SUVs in the R300 000 to R500 000 bracket.

Some of the competitors

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro – From R269 900 to R415 900

Chery Tiggo 4 Cross – From R279 900 to R449 900

Omoda C5 – From R339 900 to R465 900

Kia Sonet – From R314 995 to R439 995

VW T-Cross – From R399 900 to R511 300

Haval Jolion – From R350 900 to R450 900

And the Geely Coolray falls right in the middle of this bracket with pricing from R369 900 for the entry level Nova, R399 900 for the mid-spec Vanguard, and R429 900 for the top of the range Vertex.

Exclusive to the flagship Vertex derivative you have motorsport-inspired rear wing. Picture: Mark Jones

Top of the range Vertex

Globally, the Coolray has become one of Geely’s most successful products. Earning recognition as the brand’s most widely exported SUV. And establishing itself as a benchmark in markets around the world.

And we got to spend a week in the Vertex, which is the range topper Geely Coolray to see if it can deliver on this statement and where it might slot in against this long list of competitors.

Styling

As far as looks go, the Geely Coolray is one of the sportier looking offerings with its sharp lines, two tone roof, and black alloy wheels. And for me it works.

You also get, exclusive to the Vertex, a motorsport-inspired rear wing featuring integrated side fins and prominent “S” badging.

Up front you have LED headlamps, a vertical-slat grille that is framed by aerodynamic fins that give the car the appearance of being wider and lower than it is.

At the rear, you have twin-pod LED taillamps, a sculpted bumper with diffuser, that once again makes the car look wider and lower than it is.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility come standard across the range. Picture: Mark Jones

Driver focused interior

I don’t know if it’s the car or just me getting used to driving Chinese SUVs, but getting settled into the Geely Coolray and ready to go was rather easy.

As is the norm, dominating the dashboard is a 14.6-inch high-definition infotainment touchscreen that takes care of connectivity, entertainment and vehicle information.

Complementing this is an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster that gives you all the key driving information you require.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto comes as standard. As does Bluetooth connectivity, multiple USB ports and the various operating systems.

Being the top of the range Vertex, you also have wireless smartphone charging, multi-colour ambient lighting, power-adjustable seating, a panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate.

Interior space is not bad with enough room for five adults with a bit of a squeeze. While the boot offers up as much space as you would expect from a compact SUV.

Sporty performance is on offer courtesy of a 128kW/290Nm, 1.5-litre turbo petrol. Picture: Mark Jones

Power and torque

A standard offering Chinese 1.5-litre turbo petrol does duty and is matched to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

Producing 128kW of power and 290Nm of torque. Geely claim a 0-100km/h of just 7.6-seconds. I am not here to dispute this, I will just say the Coolray is brisk at best.

Throttle response and feel is typically Chinese too. Which means it is bit erratic. You can choose from four selectable driving modes: Eco, Comfort, Sport and Adaptive.

I played with them a bit. Eco is too dull, sport is too aggressive, and Comfort falls into the middle of no man’s land. I simply opted to leave it in Adaptive and let the car do its thing.

Fuel consumption

Geely claim a combined fuel consumption of 6.5-litres per 100km. I have never driven a Chinese petrol turbo car that has ever achieved these numbers, and the Coolray was no different.

With over 1 200km shown on the trip meter, the real-world combined number came in at 9.1-litres per 100km. A number I think most owners could live with.

Distinctive twin-pod LED taillamps combine with a sculpted bumper and diffuser. Picture: Mark Jones

Driving dynamics

The suspension set-up of MacPherson struts at the front and a torsion-beam arrangement at the rear provided for a drive that is neither too hard nor too soft.

The power steering was light and urban focused as is also the norm in this segment. The Geely Coolray is not as racy as it looks out on the road when pushed hard. But you didn’t really expect it to be.

Conclusion

The Geely Coolray offers up a sporty exterior, which makes it unique in this segment, while delivering as-expected Chinese performance and fuel economy. It’s worth a look at if it falls within your budget.

Pricing and warranty

Coolray 1.5TD 7DCT Vertex – R429 900

Pricing is backed by Geely Care+, comprising a five-year/150 000km vehicle warranty, five-year/150 000km engine warranty, five-year/50 000km service plan and five-year unlimited roadside assistance.