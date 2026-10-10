Grand touring of the dynamic kind in the Ferrari Amalfi

Positioned as the successor to the celebrated Roma, the Ferrari Amalfi delivers on all that is promised with this new model.

It’s almost bizarre to think that the Amalfi is the entry point into the Ferrari brand. This Grand Tourer (GT) comes across as so much more than this.

The Ferrari Amalfi is a true sports car first, and a GT second. Which means it combines extremely high performance with great everyday versatility.

Making use of a front mounted and throaty V8 turbocharged engine with a bunch of track-derived technologies. The Ferrari Amalfi ticks all the boxes any discerning gentleman would need to be ticked when spending R6 150 000 on a car such as this.

High-tech interior with triple-display HMI, advanced onboard comfort, and premium audio system. Picture: Supplied

Torque all the way through

Unlike the howling naturally aspirated V12 Ferrari Purosangue we drove on the same weekend in the Western Cape. The Amalfi is powered by a punchy 470kW 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8.

The car is not just about the power numbers on paper. The real trick here to the Amalfi’s iron fist, velvet glove feel, is that it produces its peak torque of 760Nm of torque from as low as 3 000rpm.

Where its predecessors might have required a two gear drop down to find the power for a quick overtake. A squeeze of the accelerator pedal is all that is required to have the Amalfi bolt forward.

Fast shifting box

Using technology derived directly from the SF90. The transferring of the 470kW of power to the rear wheels is taken care of by Ferrari’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

In Comfort mode, the shifts are smooth and almost unnoticeable. The box uses the high torque output of the engine to skip gears when necessary. This is to offer improved fuel efficiency and keep the cabin nice and calm.

But switch the dial to Sport or Race, and the shifts become seriously aggressive and are only punctuated by a proper crack that resonates through the cabin when pulling the shift paddles for the next gear.

The gear ratios are tightly stacked, and when pushing the car, the engine always seems to stay right in the meat of power band.

Transferring of the power to the rear wheels is taken care of by Ferrari’s eight-speed DCT transmission. Picture: Supplied.

Made to carve mountain passes

The Amalfi’s chassis is made up of a high percentage of aluminium and advanced composites, and while this results in a torsional stiffness that allows for firm, spirited driving, the car still remains remarkably compliant over less than perfect tar.

The steering is light, but it’s still quick and precise, and this allows you to set the Amalfi up perfectly for corner after corner without having to overthink your lines.

The balance of the car, despite its front-engine layout, is very good, which all means the Ferrari Amalfi was perfect for tackling a pristine and winding piece of road like the Du Toit’s Kloof pass.

Forged wheels and carbon fibre details complete a sporty and sophisticated aesthetic as expected from a GT. Picture: Supplied

320km/h top speed

For those that want to go fast in straight line, the Ferrari Amalfi does not disappoint here either. The claim is that the car will get from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds. And from 0-200km/h in a mere 9.0 seconds.

I can say though, stomping on the gas, ensures the electronic rear diff and traction control electronics get a proper workout.

This Ferrari wants to wiggle its tail, and some sort of caution is required when looking to set records on a public road.

If you are brave enough. Have a suitable piece of road or track. And keep the accelerator buried. The car will go onto run a top speed in the 320km/h region.

I am not sure anybody would need more from a car that offers 2+2 seating and an interior jampacked with luxury and tech.

The Ferrari Amalfi stands out for its unprecedented balance between adrenaline and everyday usability. Picture: Supplied

The verdict

Just like the Purosangue, the Amalfi thrives on offering an owner that perfect contrast between the effortless cruising of a GT and the sharp, responsive dynamics of a dedicated sports car.

The Ferrari Amalfi was never designed to be a track-day weapon looking to chase records at the Nürburgring. It was always meant to be a Grand Tourer interwoven with a bit of hardcore Maranello supercar tech.