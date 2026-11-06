JMC Vigus SC challenges Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger on price

The JMC Vigus Single Cab bridges the gap between commercial utility and everyday driving comfort for only R329 900.

For a South African business owner, a bakkie is more than just transport, it is the backbone of the operation in most cases.

From the bustling construction sites of Gauteng to the expansive agricultural heartlands, local enterprises require a partner built on resilience, capability and economic efficiency.

To meet this demand, JMC South Africa has officially launched the all-new JMC Vigus Single Cab 4×2 MT bakkie with a retail price of just R329 900.

Pricing plays a part

Everybody might want a Toyota Hilux or a Ford Ranger, but the reality is that not every business can afford these mainstream bakkies.

Toyota come closest with its 2.0 VVTi 4×2 petrol Single Cab Hilux priced at R379 900. Its cheapest diesel is the 2.4 GD-6 Hilux that retails for R426 300.

Ford is not competitive in the workhorse space at all. Its cheapest Ranger is a 2.0 SiT 4×2 with a 10-speed auto and a price that starts at a hefty R593 700.

Power and torque

Back to the JMC Vigus Single Cab. At the core of this new bakkie is its proven 2.5 litre turbo-diesel engine.

The powerplant delivers a decent 123kW of power at 3 400rpm. More importantly for commercial operators, the bakkie produces a formidable 410Nm of torque. This is accessible from as low as 1 400rpm through to 2 400rpm.

Towing and payload

A commercial bakkie earns its keep through its load-carrying ability. Here, the JMC Vigus Single Cab features an expansive cargo bed measuring 2 310mm in length and 1 595mm in width

Finished with a durable factory spray-in bedliner to handle harsh materials, it also comfortably accommodates a full 1000kg payload.

The bakkie offers a substantial 2 000kg braked towing capability (and 750kg unbraked). This allows operators to hitch heavy equipment trailers or additional supply loads with confidence.

Fuel consumption

Operating a fleet in today’s economic climate requires a sharp focus on running costs. The claimed fuel consumption for the JMC Vigus Single Cab comes in at just 7.0 litres per 100km.

Offered with a six-speed manual transmission only, one can expect a range of just over 1 000km from a 73 litre tank under ideal conditions.

Rugged and safe

The JMC Vigus Single Cab bakkie features a heavy-duty suspension system. This combines a double wishbone with coil springs up front and a robust leaf spring setup at the rear.

An impressive 27-degree approach angle and 22-degree departure angle, along with a ground clearance of 219mm, mean uneven work sites are easily conquered.

The cabin acts as a mobile office, equipped with an air conditioning system, Bluetooth connectivity and dual USB power ports.

Safety remains paramount, with a standard Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), dual front airbags and rear parking sensors to assist in tight loading bays.

Warranty

The JMC Vigus Single Cab is backed by a comprehensive five-year / 100 000km warranty. Service plans are optional.