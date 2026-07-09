GWM adds more powertrains to newly-introduced Ora 5 range

Compact crossover SUV's predecessor was only offered in all-electric configuration.

Great Wall Motors (GWM) officially stickered the Ora 5 on Wednesday, with the compact crossover SUV now offered in a choice of three powertrains.

It replaces the Ora 3, which was sold locally since 2023 and only offered in battery electric vehicle (BEV) guise. GWM has kept the BEV in the new generation model while adding hybrid (HEV) and 1.5-litre petrol powertrains. Each powertrain is available in two model grades, Super Luxury and also Ultra Luxury.

The restructuring of the line-up sees the entry point now drop to a very attractive R364 900. The GWM Ora 3 was introduced at almost double the price three years ago, a sticker that made it Mzansi’s cheapest BEV back then.

Genuine choice

“By offering three powertrains at launch, we are giving South African motorists genuine choice within a highly competitive compact SUV segment,” says Floyd Ramabulana, head of marketing at GWM South Africa.

The hybrid model boasts an HEV badge. Picture: Supplied

The petrol-only derivatives are powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that makes 5kW of power and 210Nm of torque. It is mated to seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) which sends the twist to the front wheels, while fuel consumption is rated at 6.9 litres per 100km.

GWM Ora 5 HEV models utilise a combination of a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.09kWh battery and single electric motor. Total system output is 164kW/476Nm, while the twist is sent to the front wheels via dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). The HEV’s fuel economy is a claimed 5.1L/100km.

All-electric option

The BEV’s all-electric powertrain consists of a 58.3kWh lithium-ion battery and single electric motor which produces 150kW/260Nm. Claimed consumption is 15.5kWh/100km, which will also result in the GWM Ora 5 BEV achieving a range of 520km.

The GWM Ora is 4 471mm long, has a wheelbase of 2 720mm, ground clearance of 175mm and features a 362-litre boot.

Dual screens are again the name of the game inside. Picture: Supplied

Depending on model grade, the GWM Ora spec sheet includes the likes of 18-inch alloy wheels, cooled electric front seats, ambient lighting, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 14.6-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charger, glass panoramic roof and also electric tailgate.

The Ora 5 also features an extensive suite of active driver assistance systems standard across the range.

GWM Ora 5 pricing

Ora 5 1.5T Super Luxury DCT – R364 900

Ora 5 1.5T Ultra Luxury DCT – R409 900

Ora 5 1.5T HEV Super Luxury – DHT R424 900

Ora 5 1.5T HEV Ultra Luxury DHT – R474 900

Ora 5 Super Luxury BEV – R549 900

Ora 5 Ultra Luxury BEV – R599 900

*Pricing includes seven-year/75 000km service plan. seven-year/200 000km warranty and also an eight-year/150 000km high-voltage battery warranty.