PODCAST: Haval H6 PHEV can save some pain at the pumps

GWM claims that the two-wheel drive derivative will sip just five litres of petrol per 100km.

This week’s record fuel price hikes and the possibility of more to come might force many motorists to look for cars with better fuel consumption.

By hook or by crook, Great Wall Motors (GWM) therefore planned the local introduction of the standard Haval H6 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) derivative to perfection. With a claimed fuel economy of 5.3 litres per 100km for the four-wheel drive derivative and just 5.0L/100km for the two-wheel drive derivative, the Haval H6 PHEV is a very attractive alternative.

Haval H6 PHEV makes a Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the arrival of the GWM Haval H6 PHEV. The addition of two PHEV derivatives to the range means that half of the 10 models on offer have hybrid powertrains.

The newly added models join the beasty GT PHEV model as the SUV range’s plug-in hybrid offerings. The GT produces 321kW of power and 762Nm of torque and was introduced when the range was updated last year.

Like the GT, the standard PHEV models also feature a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine hooked up to an electric system. This system sees a 19.1kWh battery hooked up to a single electric motor in the two-wheel drive derivative and hooked up to two electric motors in the four-wheel drive model.

Plenty of power

In two-wheel drive guise, the H6 PHEV produces 240kW/540Nm sent to the front wheels via two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). GWM says it has an electric range of up to 106km and also a total range of 1 106km.

The all-paw Hi-4’s powertrain produces a total of 268kW/760Nm sent to all four corners via four-speed DHT. It has an electric range of 100km and a total range of 1 043km.

Both models support DC charging of up to 50kW and will take 28 minutes to charge from 30 to 80%.