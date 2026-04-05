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Why Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S won’t get more oomph in Mzansi

Picture of Jaco Van Der Merwe

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Head of Motoring

3 minute read

5 April 2026

11:15 am

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Local model's platform can't accommodate 2.0-litre engine found in Northern American derivatives.

Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S will not get power bump in SA

The updated Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S was rolled out last week. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

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Toyota last month introduced the updated Corolla Cross GR-Sport sporting subtle styling tweak, but no power bump.

The GR-S is again offered in a choice of two powertrains like the rest of the Prospecton-built range; an 1.8-litre petrol model and a self-charging hybrid (HEV), both sending the twist to the front wheels via CVT.

The naturally aspirated petrol mill produces 103kW of power and 172Nm of torque, while a system total of 90kW/143Nm is developed by the combination of 1.8-litre engine, electric motor and battery pack in the HEV.

Corolla Cross GR-S power bump off-limits

While two other Toyota GR-S products, the Hilux and the Fortuner, feature a power bump to match the racing inspired-badge, Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) last week ruled out the possibility of the flagship Corolla Cross receiving more oomph. This means that the only differences between GR-S and standard SUV are styling enhancements and retuned suspension.

In Northern America, the standard Corolla Cross is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 126kW of power. The HEV model combines the 2.0-litre mill with three electric motors to produce a very healthy 146kW.

“The Northern American model is built on a slightly bigger platform to our Corolla Cross in South Africa. That is why that platform can accommodate the bigger 2.0-litre engine. This is not feasible on our model,” said Riaan Esterhuysen, TSAM senior manager PR and corporate communication.

Red-hot RAV4 GR-S on its way

Both the Toyota Fortuner and the Hilux GR-S share the GD-6 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine that features on the standard models. But in GR-S guise, the oil-burner’s outputs go up from 150kW/500Nm to 165kW/550Nm.

TSAM in January confirmed that the all-new RAV4 heading to Mzansi later in 2026 will be offered in GR-S guise. This is a plug-in hybrid which combines a 2.5-litre petrol engine with a 22.7kWh battery pack and two electric motors. It produces 235kW, which is more than the GR Yaris and GR Corolla, two full-blown GR products.

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Corolla Cross Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) Toyota

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