GWM Ora 5 is compact, but has much to offer

Explore the GWM Ora 5: a compact SUV with a unique design but an underwhelming performance despite its stylish looks.

If one studies motor manufacturers’ marketing messages, you’d swear “sedan” is a dirty word.

Everything that arrives on our streets these days is a sports utility vehicle or a “crossover”… a meaningless descriptor if ever there was one.

China’s Great Wall Motors is guilty of flagrant perception deception when it calls its newly released GWM Ora 5 a compact SUV.

It’s a globular Mini Countryman with a nose stolen off a Porsche Cayenne.

Underwhelming performance from petrol models

Sadly, the elegantly sloping bonnet with its pop-eye headlights conceals an underwhelming 1.5 litre which, in the two entry-level non-hybrid models, generates a mere 105kW of power and 210Nm of torque.

Granted, they are both turbocharged and sport a slick seven-speed automated dual-clutch transmission, but despite this razzmatazz, they go from a standing start to 100m/h in a disappointing 9.3 seconds.

Top speed is an equally uninspiring 160-170km/h.

Fuel economy on the internal combustion engine models is a claimed 6.9ℓ/100km, giving them a maximum range of just under 800km on a single tank.

Performance in the brace of vehicles that occupy the hybrid niche – the nomenclature is the same as the petrol-only vehicles, Super and Ultra Luxury – is much better as the same engine is mated with an electric system that provides 164kW and 476Nm.

Acceleration from 0-100km/h is 7.7 seconds but stated consumption is a much-improved 4.5ℓ/100km (combined).

This, theoretically, would get you from Johannesburg to Gqeberha and halfway back before needing to refuel/recharge.

However, my experience of HEVs is that consumption deteriorates considerably once the electrical charge is depleted.

Fully electric options join the line-up

Then there are the two full electric battery-powered offerings (BEVs and, yes, also Super and Ultra Luxury).

Maximum power is 150kW and torque tops out at 260Nm

The single front-mounted electric motor is powered by a 58.3kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack with a claimed range of 520km. It supports up to 120kW DC fast charging.

Why then, notwithstanding the fairly damning criticisms, do I think the GWM Ora 5 will sell well in South Africa?

In the first place, many of the China-based marques have begun to marry the concepts of value for money and bang for buck, with GWM and its related brands at the forefront of these.

Given that the six-model Ora 5 series ranges in price from just R364 900 for the basic 1.5T Super Luxury DCT to R599 990 for the top-of-the-range Ultra Luxury BEV, a large part of their attractiveness will be affordability.

Buyers will also be able to say they have purchased a car that is stylistically very different from almost everything else on the road, and this will simply add to their appeal.

In an age of homogeneity, the Ora 5 is a statement vehicle that shouts “I am different from the rest”.

I don’t think Ora drivers will be particularly fazed; they’re not travelling at warp speed.

GWM Ora 5 interior. Pictures: Jim Freeman

A comfortable companion on the road

My girlfriend and I took one of the entry-level models on a six-day road trip through the Western Cape Winelands and found the motoring part of the journey to be a very pleasant one, both as driver and passenger.

The vehicle is surprisingly spacious inside (with ample leg and headroom to accommodate my 1.9m frame, though I had to squirm a bit to get in) and comfort levels belie its R409 900 price tag.

Having become accustomed to Chinese vehicles where almost all features were accessed and activated via touchscreen, I was delighted to see the central console featured some actual buttons and knobs as well as an electronic display.

Their presentation reminded me strongly of modern Mini – though these only pertain to climate control and the hazard lights – and even feature chrome.

Small boot limits long-distance practicality

The boot, however, is painfully small… its 362l volume just sufficient to accommodate one large suitcase and two six-bottle cases of wine.

Capacity can be increased to 1 060l by folding the back seats, but then the interior begins to feel cluttered and cramped.

GWM Ora 5 rear. Pictures: Jim Freeman

In a sense, this rules out the Ora 5’s use as a road trip steed for even a young couple, thereby negating the extended range the hybrid versions offer.

Its unsuitability for travelling long distances is exacerbated by the fact that the entire range comes equipped with space-saver spare tyres.

Suffer a puncture and top speed drops to 80km/h. You’ll also start worrying about how far it is to the nearest tyre shop.

Cop a flat on a front tyre, and you’ll have to take off a back wheel and move it forward before you mount the Marie Biscuit replacement.

Verdict? The GWM Ora 5 is a great, fairly inexpensive run-about that would be awesome for people living in metros.